Is Jeff Goldblum in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder?’ His Answer is Hilarious

While Jeff Goldblum only had a small role as the Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok, his performance was a highlight for many Marvel fans. Many are wondering if Goldblum is returning for Thor’s next adventure, Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor recently responded to this question in the only way that Goldblum can.

Jeff Goldblum plays the Grandmaster in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

In Thor: Ragnarok, Goldblum plays the Grandmaster, the ruler of Sakaar who has a fascination with gaming and a love of ruling over others. When Thor (Chris Hemsworth) arrives on Sakaar, the Grandmaster forces him to fight and keeps him as one of his warriors. Thor, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) eventually escape the Grandmaster and return to Asgard to defeat Hela (Cate Blanchett).

The Grandmaster is essentially Goldblum playing a caricature of himself, with quirky one-liners and stammering delivery. However, this could be why many Marvel fans found him to be endearing. Goldblum did reprise the role in a short film called Team Darryl, which was also directed by Taika Waititi.

Is Goldblum returning for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder?’

Thor: Love and Thunder is once again directed by Waititi and brings back several characters from Ragnarok including Thor, Valkyrie, and Korg (voiced by Waititi). With all these returning faces, many are wondering if Goldblum will be reprising the Grandmaster. In an interview with Esquire, the actor responded to his possible return in a very on-brand way.

“Am I going to be in Love and Thunder? The truth is, and I can say it now because the trailer has come out, I appear in it,” Goldblum teased. “It’s my most challenging role to date, and I believe my highest accomplishment. I’m not seen, visually. You never see me. And you don’t hear me. Nor am I referred to, I believe, in any scene. I am sensed, only vibrationally. It’s up to the viewer to pick up on that… But you will feel something. And that will be me.”

So, to sum it up, it’s a yes, but also a no. Goldblum basically confirms that he’s not in it by stating that he’s in it. If any other actor answered a question like this, it could be frustrating, but this is a vintage Goldblum response.

Goldblum still appears in a major summer movie

While Jeff Goldblum may not be reprising his role as Grandmaster in Thor: Love and Thunder, he did return as a fan-favorite character in Jurassic World Dominion. The actor reprised his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm, which he played in the original Jurassic Park and in The Lost World: Jurassic Park. He reunites with Sam Neill and Laura Dern, who also bring back their Jurassic Park characters.

Even if he is not in Thor: Love and Thunder, there is still a chance to see Goldblum in theaters in all his glory. His performance as Grandmaster will always live on in our hearts.

Jurassic World Dominion is now in theaters and Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8.

