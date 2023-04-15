Jeff Probst Reveals His Favorite Moment on ‘Survivor’

Jeff Probst has been hosting Survivor for 43 seasons, so there’s no doubt he has had some ups and downs over the years. The Emmy Award-winning reality series has been wildly popular since the day it premiered, and fans aren’t likely to stop tuning in any time soon. It seems as with each passing season, the mental and physical challenges get more intense, as contestants are split into “tribes” and taken to a remote location to compete for a cash prize.

Now, Probst is revealing to fans his favorite moment on the show.

Why is ‘Survivor’ so intriguing to watch?

Reality shows come and go, but it almost seems as if Survivor has been around forever. So, what makes it so compelling to watch?

According to Entertainment Weekly, the show changed the face of television when it premiered back in 2000. Some of the challenges are a bit squirm-worthy, such as when competitors eat food that is still alive.

The Atlantic reports that contestants sometimes perform in extreme conditions, and a reason that fans love tuning in is to imagine how they would fare under such conditions themselves. Survivor promotes the idea that anyone can win.

Jeff Probst’s favorite ‘Survivor’ moment

After all these years as the host of Survivor Probst has made some memories with some of the most treasured adventures. So, what is his favorite moment on the show?

According to a Podcast, it was in season 34, episode 8 with Cirie Fields. He talked about a balance beam that contestants must cross and how Fields is so exhausted that she can’t even get up on the platform. Her tribemate is helping her as she continues trying.

Probst describes it as a “beautiful, historic” moment. He said, “It captures what I want the show to be, which is what are we capable of if we just give ourselves a chance.”

According to CBS, Fields’ team didn’t win the reward challenge. However, her tribe members supported her as she completed the balance beam on her own terms and earned a personal victory for herself.

What are some other memorable moments?

Jeff Probst | CBS Photo Archive/Contributor

The moment with Fields was amazing, but certainly not the only memorable moment on Survivor. TV Shows Ace reports that another of Probst’s favorite moments was when Boston Rob proposed to Amber at the All-Stars finale. He said, “I was standing there as he was doing it. Watching the audience cheering, wanting them to be in love. That was the first time I understood they (the audience) are invested in the players.”

Entertainment Weekly reports that producer John Kirhoffer talked about other notable Survivor challenges, including the original first challenge ever, the “quest for fire.” Kirhoffer said, “Tribes work together carrying one lit torch, and race from the ocean to the land, lighting fires, and finish by lighting a wok high up on a ‘Burning Man.'”

Another moment from season 1 is the “Rescue Mission.” A producer said, “A player from each team was hanging from trees in the jungle by parachutes. And the rest of the tribe races through the jungle with a stretcher, retrieves them from the tree, places them on the stretcher, and races back to the start.”

There is no doubt that these challenges are as demanding as they are unique, and fans hope for even more excitement in the upcoming new season.