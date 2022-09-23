Jeffrey Dahmer’s Brother, David, Is Still Alive But Changed His Name

Netflix’s DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story hit the streaming giant in late September, but throughout the 10 true crime episodes, very little was mentioned about his brother, David. That’s because the little brother of the notorious serial killer doesn’t want any association with Jeffrey, even though he died in prison in 1994. Here’s everything we know about Jeffrey Dahmer’s brother, David.

Jeffrey Dahmer named his brother David, in December 1966

‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: Nick Fisher as Jeffrey Dahmer | Netflix

On December 18, 1966, Lionel and Joyce Dahmer had their second child, David Dahmer. At the time, Jeffrey Dahmer was about six and a half years old. His parents let him choose his baby brother’s name; however, the two boys were never very close.

In DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, viewers get a glimpse of the baby brother in episode 2 when Joyce overdosed on her medication. He’s also mentioned in episode 8 when she writes a goodbye letter before an attempted suicide

“To my son David, please forgive me,” Penelope Ann Miller reads as Joyce Dahmer. “You’ve been able to rise above all of this and I’m sorry that I’m not able to. I love you and your brother. I tried my best.”

Jeffrey was shy and quiet as a child, but David was outgoing and expressive. Their father, Lionel, reflected on how Jeffrey felt about David in a 2004 Larry King Live interview.

“Yes, [Jeffrey] loved [David],” Lionel explained to the host (via CNN). “But many times, he just tolerated him because — because his younger brother was so expressive and active that sometimes he got on his nerves.”

What did Jeffrey Dahmer’s brother, David, change his name to?

Jeffrey Dahmer’s brother, David Dahmer, changed his name after his brother’s arrest and hoped to remain out of the public eye. There’s no record available indicating what David changed his name to, in order to protect his privacy. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1994. Lionel and the boys’ stepmother, Shari Dahmer, revealed a few tidbits about David in the 2004 Larry King interview.

“We’ve promised to keep him completely secret with respect,” Lionel told the host.

However, Shari revealed that Jeffrey’s brother has a career and a family.

“We’re expecting a second grandchild,” Shari added. “Everything is going well.”

Both parents explained that the brother is “happy.” No news about Jeffrey Dahmer’s brother has surfaced since that interview in 2004.

David did not live with his brother after age 12

Jeffrey (portrayed by Evan Peters) was 18, and David was 12 when Lionel and Joyce divorced in 1978. So, it is no surprise that the brothers never became very close.

“Jeff was older,” Lionel told Larry King. “So yes, they enjoyed themselves as brothers, but there was always that seven years’ difference in interests, so it — they weren’t as close as someone maybe that was one or two years different.”

The age difference and household change did not allow the brothers time to get to know each other well. Joyce moved with her family to Wisconsin after the divorce, taking David with her. Meanwhile, Jeffrey remained in his childhood home with his father, Lionel. Jeffrey committed his first murder shortly after his mother and younger brother left for Ohio.

Is Jeffrey Dahmer’s brother, David, still alive today?

There’s no obituary for David Dahmer or a record of Jeffrey Dahmer’s brother dying. As of 2022, Dahmer’s brother is 56 years old. The ongoing news and media coverage of Jeffrey Dahmer is incentive enough for his brother to remain private.

All 10 episodes of DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are currently streaming on Netflix.