Jenna Elfman Once Called Scientology Controversy ‘Boring’

Jenna Elfman is an actor who blew up on the pop culture scene in the mid-90s. After beginning her professional career as a dancer, she transitioned into TV. She landed her popular role in Dharma & Greg around this time. As an actor Elfman’s personal life and religious affiliation make headlines. Notably, she is a proud Scientologist. In spite of the controversy surrounding the religion, she has always stood by the church. In a 2020 interview, Elfman even slammed the Scientology controversy as “boring.”

Jenna Elfman is a high-profile Scientologist

Actress Jenna Elfman arrives at the premiere of Disney’s ‘Alice Through The Looking Glass’ at the El Capitan Theatre on May 23, 2016 in Hollywood, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Scientology is a religion that has caused a lot of controversy and rumors. And with so many high-profile celebrities extolling the virtues of Scientology, it’s no wonder that some fans have questions about it. Celebrities like Tom Cruise and John Travolta are known devotees of the religion. Over the years, they have maintained their devotion to the church and its programs.

Elfman has been open about her love for the church and the way it has positively influenced her life. In a 2018 interview with People Magazine, she opened up about her relationship with Scientology, noting that she has been a proud Scientologist for nearly 30 years. “I think that anything that works tends to get attacked,” Elfman said. “It’s been so workable for me.”

The actor went on to praise the positive effects that she sees from Scientology. “I use it every single day of my life and it keeps me energized and vivacious and happy,” she said. Because of this, she doesn’t read the negativity about it. “Why am I going to go: ‘You know, let me put some negativity in my life. Let me go see who’s being a bigot.'”

What did Jenna Elfman say about the Scientology controversy being ‘boring’?

.@JennaElfman got honest about the abrupt end of Dharma & Greg and how it eventually led her to #FearTWD: https://t.co/epWnb0AOyS pic.twitter.com/8YLTr9BDuv — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) August 26, 2020

Even though some celebrities have responded to the rumors about Scientology by refusing to speak about the religion publicly, Elfman has steadfastly stood by the church. In a 2020 interview with Us Weekly, she talked further about the scrutiny that Scientology receives. “The controversy is boring,” Elfman said. “It’s nothing to me. I know what I know, and how much it helps me.”

The actor went on to double down on her support for Scientology. She says its teachings help keep her “grounded” through it all and that she doesn’t have time for any negativity regarding the church’s programs and viewpoints.

What is Jenna Elfman best known for?

.@JennaElfman has a special message for you all!



Watch her takeover on our Instagram account at @FearTWD and don't miss her on a new #FearTWD tonight at 9/8c followed by #TWDWorldBeyond. pic.twitter.com/iEJ5NO4oaH — FearTWD (@FearTWD) November 1, 2021

Fans around the world know Elfman best for her big breakout role in the ’90s sitcom Dharma & Greg, which ran from 1997 through 2002. She received universal acclaim for her role as Dharma, even scoring a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy in 1999. Elfman has appeared in a number of high-profile movies, including Dr. Doolittle, Town & Country, Looney Tunes: Back in Action, and Big Stone Gap.

In recent years, Elfman has prioritized her work in television, with a recurring role in the hit AMC series Fear the Walking Dead. In her off time, Elfman is a dedicated wife to her husband Bodhi Elfman, and a devoted mother. According to IMDb, Elfman and her husband share two children, whom they raise out of the spotlight.