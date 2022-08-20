Jenna MacGillivray from Below Deck Sailing Yacht may have kissed her share of frogs but eventually, she found her prince.

MacGillivray recently revealed she was engaged, flashing the gorgeous emerald cut diamond ring on social media, looking happy and cozy with her fiancé. She shared her proposal story with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, which was done precariously while the couple stood in a stream during a camping trip.

Jenna from ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ describes a ‘watery’ proposal

MacGillivray said her fiancé, Dave Cartmill stashed the ring in his pocket for the big watery proposal. “We just went camping this past weekend, and so it was in my mind, a natural time for it to happen. It was in the water we were swimming and he got down on one knee in the water. It was really romantic and cute,” she dished.

Jenna MacGillivray and Dave Cartmill | Photo courtesy of Jenna MacGillivray

Of course – wait for it – Cartmill had that diamond ring in his pocket while they were in the water! Bold move. “That’s what his mom said!” she exclaimed about how risky it was to bring a diamond into a water for the proposal. “That’s what my mom said. Everyone’s like, ‘What do you mean [you were in] in the water?’ I saw [he had the ring] when we were standing on the beach because it was in his bathing suit shorts!”

MacGillivray said she didn’t choose the design, although they previously shopped for engagement rings in the past. “He’s really good with that stuff,” she said.

How did Jenna and her fiancé meet?

So who is MacGillivray’s fiancé? She said he’s the polar opposite of chef Adam Glick, who she dated on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. First of all, Cartmill is not a yachtie or a former yachtie. They met through work colleagues and started dating in December 2021. “I work with his mom and I work with his sister,” MacGillivray said and shared she has left yachting and works as a social worker in her home country of Canada.

“But that’s not how we met, though,” she continued. “We met through another mutual friend of ours who set us up. I’ve kind of known about him for a number of years, but, he was doing his thing and I was doing my thing. And it was just kismet timing, I guess. And yeah, it was very different from every other relationship I’ve ever had.”

Jenna MacGillivray and Dave Cartmill | Photo courtesy of Jenna MacGillivray

She described the relationship as calm and communicative, something she didn’t experience with Glick. “I would say it was love at first sight, but it also felt very calm,” she shared. “Like I’m used to these kind of like, ‘Wow, it’s all crazy!’ And you’re running at fast speeds and all of this stuff. But it felt actually like a very healthy beginning. Like it felt just like really calm. We met and it was just like so easy and there weren’t any doubts in my mind. And he felt the same. There were no communication issues. It was just like very clear that we both felt the same way.”

True to her chief stew nature, the minute the couple decided they wanted to get married, MacGillivray sprung into action, securing a venue and locking down vendors. A coworker reminded her that the wedding backup from the pandemic meant that many venues were booking fast, so MacGillivray didn’t want to miss her window.

“We both talked about getting married, so we were like, what should we do?” she recalled. “So we thought like, let’s just like look into booking it, see where we’d want to be. See if there’s availability for the timeframe we want.”

“So we did all that and we just kind of like booked it,” she laughed. “It was just really weird because we booked a photographer, did all this like preemptive stuff but we were like, we’re not formally engaged. But still wanted that to be a surprise. So I didn’t know when it was coming. And that was really hard for me because I’m a control freak.”

The wedding is scheduled for August 4, 2023, and MacGillivray said she feels a sense of calm, but excitement about the wedding. “And now we just get to do all the fun stuff, like dress shopping with my mom and his mom and sisters. And I’m really, really excited about that part,” she gushed.

RELATED: ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’: Jenna MacGillivray Says Her Relationship With Chef Adam is ‘Complicated’ (Exclusive)