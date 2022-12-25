Jenna Ortega Has Been Asked for Autographs While Peeing but Insists She’s Not Famous

Jenna Ortega has been working in the entertainment industry for more than half her life. However, her new Netflix show, Wednesday, has introduced her to millions of new fans. Since the show premiered on November 23, Ortega’s Instagram following has grown by the millions. At the time of this article, the 20-year-old has over 30 million Instagram followers, and that number is steadily increasing. But despite all of her recent attention, Ortega claims that she is in no way famous.

Jenna Ortega didn’t expect her Netflix show ‘Wednesday’ to be so popular

To say that Wednesday is a success would be a gross understatement. With over a billion hours streamed, Netflix has declared that the comedy-horror series is their second most popular English language series of all time. Interestingly enough, Ortega wasn’t expecting that so many people would tune into the show. While speaking with Olivia Rodrigo for The Face, The Fallout actor admitted that she didn’t expect the show to be so popular.

“I didn’t realize it at the time, and maybe that’s me being naive and lame because Tim Burton is attached to it, but I didn’t realize that so many people were going to care about the project,” Ortega shared. But even though Wednesday is a massive success, Ortega still doesn’t view herself as a celebrity or even consider herself famous.

The ‘Wednesday’ star insists that she is not famous

“In terms of being in public… I have nowhere near the attention that you do, so I don’t know how you deal with all that pressure,” Ortega explained to Rodrigo. “I’m not famous. I will say I think I’m getting recognized a bit more often, which is really weird. Really weird. It’s kind of incredible how aware you can become of a room suddenly. I never know how to react either. So then I get stuck in full-blown conversations.”

Ortega might not think she’s famous, but she had some intense fan moments even before she stepped into the iconic role of Wednesday Addams. Years before she portrayed the pigtailed teen, Ortega nabbed the lead role in the Disney Channel original series, Stuck in the Middle. During this era, the Scream star had her fair share of awkward fan encounters.

Ortega was hounded for autographs while peeing when she was on the Disney show ‘Stuck in the Middle’

“My strangest ones are from our Disney days, where I’d go to the restroom, and someone would talk to me from underneath a stall,” Ortega shared about being approached by fans in public. “Or when I was washing my hands, and someone grabbed me by the arm and took me to their son’s birthday party. And you don’t have enough of a backbone to say no!”

Ortega may have to learn to say no quickly. With the success of Wednesday and her upcoming projects, we’d imagine her celebrity status will continue to increase. And while she might not think of herself as famous, it’s very clear that other people do.