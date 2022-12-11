Jenna Ortega Doesn’t Believe Wednesday Addams ‘Would Ever Be In a Love Triangle’

The new Netflix show Wednesday has already broken records for viewership, as fans flock to see how the Addams family daughter navigates her teen years. One of the developments that have viewers talking is an apparent love triangle between Wednesday and two boys. But according to Jenna Ortega, the actor who plays the spooky title character says, Wednesday just isn’t like that.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams | Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

A love triangle?

One of the challenges Wednesday faces is figuring out her feelings for two boys. She is pursued by Tyler, a normal local kid, and Xavier, a fellow classmate. According to Collider, both boys are smitten with her, and she is stuck in the middle, trying to figure out what she wants.

Naturally, because this is the teen romantic life of an Addams family member, the relationships are anything but normal. Even the innocent-seeming Tyler turns out to be more than he seems.

Fans are taken with Wednesday, and they’re invested in her love interests. Like many TV show love triangles, viewers have lots of opinions about who she should choose. But Ortega doesn’t think the whole “love triangle” story is what people assume it to be.

“I’m gonna fight this love triangle thing so hard”

In a recent interview with Gwendoline Christie, Ortega pushed back on the idea that Wednesday is in a traditional love triangle. In her opinion, she’s just enjoying herself. ” … Honestly, I’m gonna fight this love triangle thing so hard,” she responded when Christie brought up the subject.

“I don’t think Wednesday would ever be in a love triangle. And I talked to the writers about this, and they said, ‘Don’t worry, don’t worry, it’s not gonna be that.'” As far as Ortega is concerned, Wednesday has bigger things to worry about.

Besides, she seems to see the boys as a source of entertainment, not angst. “I think it’s very clear in the show that her primary concern is the monster and wanting to get to the bottom and figure it out,” she explained.

“I think as far as the relationship and dynamic goes, it just was really important to me that it seemed out of, um, strictly out of pleasure or amusement, rather than severe interest or being boy crazy in some sense.”

One of the reasons fans have responded so positively to the new series is Ortega’s ability to inhabit the role of Wednesday. Clearly, she understands her character so well that she’s ready to go to bat for what is important to her. And what really matters is monsters–much more than boys.

‘Wednesday’ shows a new side of the character

Check out the first look at Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in the upcoming Netflix series, 'Wednesday'. pic.twitter.com/EUrslcODkt — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) June 6, 2022

The latest chapter in the Addams universe focuses on the daughter of the family, and viewers are loving getting to know her more. According to Deadline, Wednesday broke a record for the most hours of viewing in its first week on Netflix, taking the title from Stranger Things 4.

The series takes place during Wednesday’s time as a student at Nevermore Academy, where her parents once attended. As she finds her way around school drama and boring classes, she also tries to solve a local murder mystery. At the same time, she struggles to understand and take control of her psychic abilities.

Wednesday’s adventures at her new boarding school also include relationships of all kinds. Her roommate, Enid, horrifies her with her cheery disposition and affinity for bright colors. And Wednesday is also learning to navigate romance and all the complications it brings — even if it’s not a priority.

