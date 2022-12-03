Netflix has yet to announce the renewal of Wednesday, but an announcement feels almost like a formality. The series has topped the streaming charts in multiple countries and secured a spot as the most streamed series in a week. If renewals are based purely on streaming metrics, it likely will be back for a second season. The series, which premiered on Nov. 23, has a complicated and incredibly rich plot, but that’s not the only reason why it is such a smash hit. Jenna Ortega, the actor who portrays Wednesday Addams, can be credited for some of the success. Her portrayal of the morose teen has everyone talking. In particular, one aspect of the character is being talked about endlessly by fans. Wednesday Addam’s doesn’t blink. Ortega and Netflix have both explained the decision to have the character stare down viewers.

‘Wednesday’ hit Netflix to rave reviews

Wednesday is the most successful Netflix series to date. According to Variety, the series collected more than 340 million viewing hours in a week. That is six million more hours of viewing than Stranger Things season 4 collected during its release week.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams | Netflix

There are various reasons why the series has garnered the attention of fans. Slate argues that its CW-esque qualities make it great. Fans say that Ortega’s masterful portrayal of the title character made the series especially engaging. Ortega has openly discussed the process of filming the series, and one of Wednesday Addam’s most discussed qualities came about rather naturally.

Jenna Ortega explains why Wednesday Addams doesn’t blink

Jenna Ortega, the actor who portrays Wednesday Addams, sat down for an interview with Today. Ortega chatted about becoming Wednesday Addams, and the blinking situation came up. Ortega did not blink in one scene, and Tim Burton loved it and asked that she not blink going forward. Burton also loved the way she stared during her scenes.

Ortega’s decision to stare down her scene partners and not blink was a fortuitous one. The fact that Wednesday Addam’s doesn’t blink isn’t all that odd for a Burton-directed project. According to Yahoo!, the famed director works it into projects whenever possible because he “doesn’t like blinking.” The 2016 flick Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children was also filmed with limited blinking from the cast.

Netflix discussed the lack of blinking, as well

Netflix explained the blinking situation, too. In a tweet posted on Nov. 28, the streaming platform noted that Burton requested Ortega not blink while portraying Wednesday, so she didn’t. Ortega did note that not blinking was a pretty difficult process and could get rather annoying, especially when an accidental blink caused the entire cast to reset a scene. It’s no surprise. Forcing oneself not to blink goes completely against your natural instinct.

After trying one take where she didn't blink, Tim Burton was so enamored with the result he told Jenna Ortega not to blink anymore when playing Wednesday. So she didn't.

According to Healthline, the average person blinks between 15 and 20 times per minute. That means the average person blinks anywhere from 14,400 – 19,200 each day. Not blinking enough can be painful, too. When you don’t blink, the tear film that protects the eyes does not replenish, which leads to dry eyes. Dry eyes can cause a stinging or burning sensation.