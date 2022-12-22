Jenna Ortega Said She Used to Have ‘Consistent’ Dreams About Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice’

Ever since Netflix’s new series Wednesday dropped, it seems like just about everyone is talking about Jenna Ortega. The 20-year-old Wyrm and Scream actor got to work with Hollywood legend Tim Burton, and for Ortega the opportunity is almost quite literally a dream come true.

What Jenna Ortega revealed about working with Tim Burton

When it comes to directing, Burton is known for both his brilliance and unconventional perspective. On the list of Burton’s highly-celebrated and highly-talked about titles is, of course, Beetlejuice.

Even though the 1988 film premiered way before Ortega’s time, Beetlejuice‘s iconic status has made the movie a must for all generations.

In an interview with Netflix, Ortega revealed that she may have loved it a tad more than the average person. In the actress’ words, “Tim is such an iconic director. I used to have consistent dreams about Beetlejuice when I was younger.”

Jenna Ortega on ‘Today’ promoting ‘Wednesday’ I Nathan Congleton/NBC

Showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar described Burton’s relationship with Wednesday Addams as “a marriage made in heaven.” Having looked up to Burton and his work in the past, it seems fitting that Ortega was cast as Wednesday. Talk about a full-circle moment.

Jenna Ortega in Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

Even before she accepted the role, Ortega could relate to Wednesday Addams and her vibe. Ortega’s dry sense of humor is one of her many innate features that have helped her take on the character.

Ironically enough, in the Netflix series, Ortega had to play Wednesday in front of Christina Ricci, the original star to take on the infamous role in the Addams’ family. In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Ortega opened up about some of her experiences filming Wednesday on an episode of Jake’s Takes.

The cast of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

Ortega was one of the many talented actors cast in the new Netflix series. Gwendoline Christie, who has received awards for her work in Game of Thrones, is now playing Principal Larissa Weems in Wednesday.

Playing Bianca Barley, the not-so-stereotypical popular girl, is Joy Sunday. Though it may have been a bit unexpected, fans and followers love the friendship between Wednesday and Tyler, Hunter Doohan’s character. Emma Myers plays Wednesday’s werewolf roommate.

A look back at Jenna Ortega’s career

still can’t believe Jane the Virgin has finished its run. to be a part of this beautiful story from beginning to end & working w/those i look up to has been one of the greatest blessings. forever grateful for the cast/crew and ofc, jane gloriana villanueva<3 #JaneTheVirginFinale — Jenna Ortega (@jennaortega) August 1, 2019

Ortega’s new role in Wednesday has the star at the front and center of the spotlight, but it definitely isn’t her first role.

In 2012, at just 10 years old, Ortega made a few brief guest appearances on popular television program CSI: NY and in 2013 she took to the big screen as Annie in Insidious: Chapter 2.

The following year Ortega landed a recurring role on the television show Rake. Another monumental role came for Ortega around the same time, and for five years the actor took on the part of Young Jane in the incredibly popular TV show Jane the Virgin.

Netflix junkies also may have recognized Ortega as Ellie Alves from You. Ortega has been hard at work, and it definitely shows.