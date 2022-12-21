What is Jenna Ortega’s Zodiac Sign?

Jenna Ortega is the star of Netflix’s Wednesday, previously acting in You, Jane the Virgin, and even Iron Man 3. With a September birthday, this actor is a Libra, although she can’t tell you much about astrology and the meaning behind her sun sign. Here’s what we know about Ortega’s birth chart.

When is Jenna Ortega’s birthday and what is her age?

Jenna Ortega attends the World Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ | Gregg DeGuire/WireImage via Getty Images

Ortega is known for her starring role as Wednesday Addams. She has a resume spanning several years, even acting in Marvel’s Iron Man 3. Ortega’s birthday is Sept. 27, 2002. That makes her about 20 years old at the time Netflix released Wednesday. Because her birthday is on Sept. 27, this actor’s sun sign (also known a her Zodiac sign) is Libra.

Jenna Ortega’s zodiac sign is Libra, mentioning she’s ‘really indecisive’

Ortega sometimes mentions her zodiac sun sign, although she doesn’t have a deep understanding of the personality traits. For the WIRED Auto-Complete interview, the actor was asked if she’s a Libra. Ortega responded yes, although “that’s about all [she] can tell you.”

“I don’t know much about horoscopes, but living in LA I do know that I’m a Libra,” she added, “and I have been told, ‘you’re such a Libra.’ And we’re apparently really indecisive. And I am.”

According to Cosmopolitan, “Libras love to think, analyze, ponder and dissect stuff… They love to take an objective viewpoint, find the fairest solution to any issue, and enjoy learning new information.” Other famous Libras include Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, Bella Hadid, Cardi B, Gwen Stefani, and Halsey.

According to Astro Chart, Ortega’s moon sign is Gemini, a zodiac sign known for being social butterflies and, sometimes, two-faced. According to Cosmopolitan, because Gemini is her moon sign, though, that means Ortega processes emotions through an intellectual lens.

Another important aspect of someone’s birth chart is their Venus, which dictates how they feel about romantic relationships. The same website reports this actor’s Venus sign is in Scorpio. Scorpios, known for their passion, translate that into their feelings toward a partner.

How old was Jenna Ortega when she started acting?

According to National Today, Ortega was 9 years old when she landed her first acting gig. That was on the television show Rob. She’s been acting since, appearing in Netflix’s You, the feature film X, and The Babysitter: Killer Queen.

One of her first big roles was as “Young Jane” in the drama series Jane the Virgin. The celebrity appeared in over a dozen episodes as the child version Jane Villanueva, portrayed by Gina Rodriguez.

Recently, Ortega starred in the Netflix original series Wednesday as the title character, also appearing in a viral TikTok dance inspired by one scene. She also acts in Scream 6, scheduled for a March 2023 premiere. Fans can keep up with this celebrity on social media, particularly her Instagram account.