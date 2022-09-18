What Jennette McCurdy Thought of Miranda Cosgrove When They First Started Becoming Friends

Jennette McCurdy wanted to befriend her iCarly co-star Miranda Cosgrove, even if she had to lie about having an AIM account. Here’s what the Sam & Cat actor said about her relationship with Cosgrove in the 2022 memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died.

Jennette McCurdy starred as Sam Puckett on the Nickelodeon original series, ‘iCarly’

Jennette McCurdy attends Magnolia Pictures’ ‘Damsel’ Premiere at ArcLight Hollywood | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

McCurdy enjoyed a cameo on Malcolm in the Middle, appearing in True Jackson, VP, Victorious, and What’s Next for Sarah? The former actor is best known for her appearance on the Nickelodeon comedy television shows iCarly and Sam & Cat.

McCurdy’s I’m Glad My Mom Died detailed her life on and off-screen. That includes insight into her relationship with Cosgrove, the star of iCarly who became close friends with McCurdy thanks to AOL AIM.

Miranda Cosgrove and Jennette McCurdy’s relationship blossomed over AIM (aka AOL Instant Messager)

Before they were acting for the series, Cosgrove sent McCurdy a gift basket with candy and a gift card for a local movie theater. Later, Cosgrove asked her iCarly cast member if she had AIM (or AOL Instant Messenger).

Thinking Cosgrove meant throwing things, McCurdy replied. “not really.” After Cosgrove clarified that she was referring to the chat service, the young actor said she did have AIM — even though she didn’t. (McCurdy was determined to befriend the actor, she explained.)

“As soon as I got home that day, I had [my brother, Marcus] sign me up for an account,” McCurdy wrote. “Over AIM, our friendship blossomed. Miranda and I spent hours talking every day on it.”

“Sometimes, if Mom walked past and asked me what I was doing, I’d tell her I was talking to Miranda, but most of the time, I’d shrink the AIM text bubble, lie, and say I was doing schoolwork…,” she added. “She didn’t question me. She’d leave the room, and then I’d pull the text bubble back up and start laughing.”

McCurdy said that even though her co-star appeared “shy and quiet” in person, she had “a distinct and hilarious personality through her written words.”

Are Jennette McCurdy and Miranda Cosgrove still friends?

After being on iCarly for almost three years, McCurdy wrote that her friendship with Cosgrove had “been a source of camaraderie and emotional support,” saying that their friendship is “different and special.”

“We Skype on the weekends and see movies at ArcLight after work,” she added.

In the same memoir, McCurdy offered insight into her experience working with Nickelodeon on Sam & Cat, detailing her experience with co-star Ariana Grande. McCurdy and Cosgrove remained close friends, even if McCurdy decided not to return for the iCarly reboot, citing mental health reasons.

I’m Glad My Mom Died by McCurdy is available for purchase digitally and physically, thanks to book retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.

