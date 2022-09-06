Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Celebrates Her Son’s First Day of School: ‘I Won’t Let My Fears Get in the Way’

Like many parents, Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley is sending her kids back to school today. This year is special for her son Greyson Mathews, who is going to school for the first time. See what Jenni has to say about the big day, why it’s such a big deal for their family, and the support the Jersey Shore family has for Greyson.

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley hugs her son Greyson Mathews; Meilani Mathews

‘JWoww’s son Greyson is diagnosed with Autism

Jenni has been extremely open with Jersey Shore fans about her son’s diagnosis with Autism and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). When Showbiz Cheat Sheet connected with Jenni in 2021, she recalled the “freak-out moment” Greyson had at the Orlando International Airport the day he was diagnosed.

This month, @JENNIWOWW and Greyson are here to "bring awareness + acceptance to everyone with autism—or any invisible disability—that requires sensory inclusion." ?



April is Autism Acceptance Month. Go to https://t.co/XBDN4w2pxY for more information. pic.twitter.com/IhhtGfpoCw — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) April 2, 2021

“I had him diagnosed that day and I was taking him home,” she told us over the phone. She said Greyson couldn’t understand things like the TSA, waiting in line, and other security measures that are standard in airports.

“He was non-verbal at the time, and when our flight was delayed, he just lost it,” Jenni explained. “I didn’t know how to handle the situation and everyone just stared and it was so uncomfortable.”

Shortly thereafter, Jenni discovered KultureCity, a nonprofit that provides sensory inclusion certifications to airports, arenas, and other public spaces. Jenni still works closely with the organization today and is a board member.

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley toasts her son and parents sending their kids to school today

On Sept. 6, Jenni took to Instagram to share a photo of Greyson on the school bus. “I took the last [six] years for granted because I never thought the day would come that you would be going to school,” she captioned the photo. “I always thought you would be by my side or doing therapy in the other room.”

Previously, Greyson had ABA [Applied Behavior Analysis] therapy at their home. The reality TV star documented her son’s progress in many YouTube videos. But now, he’s headed off to school.

Jenni’s caption continues: “But tomorrow begins a chapter for you and I’m struggling to keep it together. Tears roll down my face writing this as you lay fast asleep next to me. Words cannot express how proud I am of you @greysonmathews. You have worked so hard for this moment and I won’t let my fears get in the way of you conquering school. Cheers to all the parents wishing their babies off to school tomorrow.”

‘Jersey Shore’ cast shares their love and support for Greyson

Jenni’s fiancé Zack “24” Carpinello was extremely supportive of Greyson in the comments. “He has worked incredible hard every day for years to be ready for tomorrow,” Carpinello wrote.

“He’s conquered so much over the last few years and he continues to expand his knowledge each day. He has the best support team at home, and every day he gets better and stronger! Big boy Greyson is ready.” Zack ’24’ Carpinello, Instagram

Jenni’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars also showed their support in the comments. “Proud,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino said. His wife, Lauren, also commented: “Good luck Greyson on your first day!” Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola also wished Greyson well on his first day of school.

“So cute,” the former Jersey Shore star wrote. “Best of luck Greyson have a great first day!”

Keep up with Jenni and Greyson on her social media channels, including YouTube.

