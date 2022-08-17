Jennie Would Cook 1 Popular Meal for the Other BLACKPINK Members

BLACKPINK returns with a new single (“Pink Venom”), a new album (Born Pink), and a 2022 world tour. Before they were award-winning superstars, though, the K-pop idols spent time together as trainees. Jennie would even cook for Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé.

BLACKPINK announced ‘Born Pink’ and its lead single ‘Pink Venom’

Singer Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK performs during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival | Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

BLACKPINK’s in your area — again. About two years after BLACKPINK released the appropriately titled full-length album, The Album, this K-pop group announced Born Pink. This album would feature new songs recorded by Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé.

“Pink Venom,” the first single from this new era, will debut on Aug. 19, with the full-length album scheduled for a September 2022 release. In the meantime, these artists spent time recording solo music, with Jisoo even starring in the K-drama Snowdrop.

Jennie would cook scrambled eggs for the other BLACKPINK members

Jennie is the solo artist behind “Solo,” also appearing as a brand ambassador for the French fashion house Chanel. In addition to being a member of BLACKPINK’s rap line, Jennie would cook for other members of this K-pop group.

“Going grocery shopping was so fun,” Rosé said during an interview with Rolling Stone. “We’d cook together after a long day of training. Nothing spectacular, all frozen stuff. But I still miss the taste of that food.”

“I made scrambled eggs with milk,” Jennie said in the same interview.

“And we ate that with strawberry jam,” Rosé added. “It was delicious.”

Fans saw more of these artists during their trainee days thanks to the Netflix original documentary, BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky.

Jennie and Jisoo made tanghulu together during ‘BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky’

Between their busy touring and recording schedules, some BLACKPINK members found time to cook together. That includes Jisoo and Jennie, who spent time making tanghulu in BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky.

“This is actually a Chinese traditional snack, but it’s hard to find it here in Korea,” Jennie said. “This is a way of me teaching Jisoo to speak English. She got better in the last six months. She understands everything that I say, so I do talk to her in English sometimes.”

The idols laid their fruit skewers on a sheet, each picking up one to taste test. After munching on Jisoo’s piece, Jennie said that the creation wasn’t bad. Then she made a face, and Jisoo added, “not bad, but not good.”

During one episode of the YouTube series BLACKPINK House from 2018, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé cleaned their shared living space while Jennie prepared her members a surprise meal. She chose pancakes, mentioning that she had not cooked in a while.

There were issues when she flipped the first pancake, but the other members were grateful for the treat. Now, music by BLACKPINK is available on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

RELATED: Did BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Jisoo Accidentally Spark the TikTok and Instagram Tanghulu Trend?