Jennifer Aniston Would Choose a Completely Different Career Path If She Weren’t an Actor

Since her role on Friends, Jennifer Aniston has worked hard, adding more roles to her resume. While it’s difficult to imagine the star doing anything besides what she does best, acting, she said she would’ve had a completely different career if she hadn’t gotten into entertainment.

Jennifer Aniston is one of the world’s highest-paid female actors

Aniston’s career began in 1988 when she appeared in Mac and Me. It wasn’t until 1993 that she landed her first major film role in Leprechaun. Her first regular TV role came three years before in Molloy. She also had a role in Ferris Bueller, a TV adaptation of the 1986 hit film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

After several failed shows and projects, Aniston considered quitting acting and approached TV executive Warren Littlefield for reassurance. He advised her to continue acting. Months later, helped her land a role in a small TV show called Friends.

Having originally auditioned for the role of Monica Gellar, the studio cast Aniston as Rachel Greene finding Courteney Cox to be the right fit for Monica. Friends debuted in 1994 and helped launch the cast members’ careers, including Aniston’s.

Her role as Rachel earned her several awards, including a Primetime Emmy and one Golden Globe. Aniston and her costars’ $1 million-per-episode paychecks helped her become some of the world’s highest-paid stars.

Aniston has since appeared in various genres, from comedy to drama and rom coms. Her box office successes include The Breakup, Bruce Almighty, Just Go with It, Horrible Bosses, and We’re the Millers. She returned to TV in 2019, appearing in and producing the Apple TV+ show The Morning Show, which earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Through her production company Echo Films, Aniston has worked on several projects, including The Switch, Life of Crime, and Dumplin’. She also has a haircare line, LolaVie, which, according to its official website, is “formulated with naturally-derived plant-based ingredients.”

Jenifer Aniston would be a designer if she weren’t an actor

Aniston has become one of the greats in Hollywood. Her movies have grossed more than $1 billion at the box office. But she considered leaving it all behind at one point. In a 2020 interview on her Horrible Bosses co-star Jason Bateman’s podcast, SmartLess, Aniston revealed she thought of quitting after one job “sucked the life out” of her.

So what would Aniston have done had she gone through with the plan or never become an actor? She believes she would’ve made a fantastic interior designer. In a 2018 interview with Architectural Digest, Aniston shared her desire to become a designer.

“If I wasn’t an actress, I’d want to be a designer. I love the process,” she said. “There’s something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul,” the Murder Mystery star added. Aniston has tried her hand at renovations every time she’s bought a new place. She and Stephen Shadley have worked together numerously to create an alchemy that appeals to the star.

Jennifer Aniston never attended college

The actor was born on February 11, 1969, to actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow. Her father constantly warned her about pursuing acting, and she grew up being discouraged from watching television. When she was six, Aniston enrolled at a Waldorf school, where she discovered acting at 11.

The actor then attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan, where she joined the drama society. Aniston never attended college and entered the entertainment industry after high school.

