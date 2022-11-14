Jennifer Aniston Didn’t Like the Label Others Pinned on Her After She Turned 40

Jennifer Aniston noticed a slight difference with how she was treated in her 40s in comparison to her 30s. And it made the actor feel as though she was tagged with a label she wasn’t entirely ok with.

How Jennifer Aniston felt about aging

Aniston once confided that she wasn’t only comfortable with the idea of aging, but she embraced it. She referenced her upbringing as a major source for her feelings on the matter. Her mother and grandmother provided the blueprint for how Aniston would eventually mature into her older years.

“My mother was always so healthy and beautifully fit when I was a kid. I’ve always had that as my foundation,” she said in an interview with Vogue.

For Aniston, feeling good as she grew older didn’t necessarily mean staying young. But rather, it was more about aging gracefully.

“I started to look at my mother, and my grandmother, and the elders in my life. They didn’t have the knowledge we have now about ingredients and exercise. Yes, it’s great to be fit and look great… but it’s about your cells, your muscles, so we can grow old and thrive,” Aniston added.

Aniston’s mom taught her that aging was all about longevity, and should be seen as a positive experience.

“It’s just sort of been a theme in my life: to enjoy the age I am and not look at aging as a negative, but as the privilege that it is,” she said. “We all age!”

Jennifer Aniston didn’t like the label some people pinned on her after she reached her 40s

Aniston had a better time turning 40 than she did turning 30. There was a certain level of anxiety she experienced entering the third decade of her life that was absent later on.

“I had more of a panic going into 30. I think you realize that it just gets better. When they say youth is wasted on the young, it’s so true. Oh my God, what I wish I’d known when I was 30,” Aniston once told People.

But although Aniston was fine with turning 40 , she did notice some acted towards her differently afterwards. The Friends alum believed there was a labeled pinned onto her in her 40s that she didn’t have in her 30s.

“All of a sudden you’re labelled, you’re a number,” she once said on the Rachael Ray Show (via Contact Music). “It wasn’t like 30-plus or 30-something. It’s just that all of a sudden, it’s like, ‘Wow, for your age, not so bad.’ It’s like, ‘What?”

To Aniston, this made it seem like people were “making it sound like life is coming very shortly to an end. It’s weird.”

Jennifer Aniston once shared she felt physically better than she did in her 20s

Aniston didn’t only feel as good as she used to in her 20s, but she felt better. The actor thought the knowledge of what and what not to put into her body helped contribute to the pride she felt in her body.

“That’s the most beautiful thing that reflects out is inner confidence and inner sort of love. Our generation knows what we should put in our bodies, and that we shouldn’t be trashcans putting all sorts of crap in there. We know all the benefits of eating organic fruits and clean foods. We learned that smoking and sugar are the enemy. Our generation knows these things,” Aniston explained to Yahoo in 2015.

