Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore Joke About Ditching Adam Sandler: ‘We Don’t Need That Goofy Boyfriend’

Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore joked about ditching their “goofy” frequent co-star Adam Sandler in favor of starring in a movie together. It was all in good fun, though, as Barrymore said she’s always there for whatever Sandler is “putting out into the world,” and she hopes that might include a project for the three of them to work on. Here’s what they said about it.

Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore joke about making a movie without Adam Sandler

Sandler received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, and Aniston and Barrymore were among the stars to attend the event. They took the stage together to jokingly roast each other, playing into rumors that they’d been competing with each other for friendship with the Saturday Night Live alum.

They’ve both played Sandler’s love interests, so Barrymore mentioned that their film 50 First Dates grossed $150 million in the theaters. “Oh! I just loved that movie when I saw it 20 years ago,” Aniston chuckled. “Adam and I actually have a movie coming out this month, a sequel to one we did just a few years ago, and probably another one after that, fingers crossed.”

Barrymore offered, “We never wanted to make sequels, but you guys finally made a good movie together, so I say milk that gravy train. Run it into the ground.”

After concluding he’d been singing them the same song and claiming he wrote it for them, they joked about ditching him. “We should do that movie that you and I have been talking about,” Aniston said. Barrymore replied, “You mean the one where we don’t need that goofy boyfriend?”

Drew Barrymore explains her love for Adam Sandler

Notably, Barrymore clarified that all jokes aside, she loves her Blended co-star. While on the event’s red carpet, she discussed her chemistry with Sandler.

“It’s all based in love, admiration, and humor,” she explained (People). “I just always believed in him so much, and not that my opinion matters, but I just felt like this is the guy. This is the one.”

She added, “All us women were so in love with him on SNL.”

Barrymore said she was there for what Sandler “was putting out into the world,” noting, “… I just wanted to be next to it. I wanted some place to put my admiration, and I thought a film was the most safe and cathartic place to do it.”

Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, and Adam Sandler discuss a ‘Three’s Company’ reboot

Aniston and Sandler visited Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, where Aniston mentioned the Never Been Kissed star was meant to be a talk show host but added it would be nice if she would come back to do movies, too.

“It’s funny you say that because we did come up with a little bit of an idea the other day about what a trio movie could be,” Barrymore reminded her. When they revealed that they were discussing the classic sitcom Three’s Company, Sandler declared, “That would be fun!”

They discussed who would fill each role and deduced that Barrymore should play Janet, as Aniston wouldn’t want to have short hair. “That’s a big idea,” Sandler noted. “I love that idea.”