Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Heartbreaking Final Request of Father John Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is mourning the death of her father, Days of Our Lives actor John Aniston. The former Friends star bared her soul in an Instagram post where she called the beloved daytime actor “sweet papa” and shared a final, heartbreaking request.

Jennifer Aniston honored her father, John at this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards

John was a beloved member of the daytime television community. He portrayed the pivotal role of Victor Kiriakis on the soap opera Days of Our Lives for almost 40 years. However, according to Jennifer, that was not his only contribution to the entertainment industry.

Jennifer honored John earlier this year with a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the former Friends star in a pre-recorded speech at the annual ceremony.

“It’s an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it’s also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor who also happens to be my dad,” she said. “John Aniston has been working in television consistently for over half a century.”

“He started acting in 1962,” Jennifer continued. “Garnering roles on all types of now-classic television programs such as Combat, Mission Impossible, and Kojak. Also, while simultaneously appearing in every soap opera imaginable. You name it; I’m sure he’s been on it. But since 1985, he has made his home among the cast and crew of the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives.”

Jennifer Aniston shared a heartbreaking request of her father on Instagram

In an Instagram post dated Nov. 14, Jennifer shared her love for John, who died three days prior.

“Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace and without pain. And on 11/11, no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time,” she wrote.

The actor asked her father, for one thing, adding a sweet endnote to her message, “Don’t forget to visit.”

Alongside her comments was a slideshow of five photographs, including the lead snap, a photo of John holding baby Jennifer. This was followed by photos of father and daughter throughout the years. It ended with a solo photo of the legendary actor, where he looked directly at the camera.

Jennifer’s celebrity friends reacted to John’s death

Many fans and family friends of the Anistons reacted to John’s contribution to the entertainment industry.

Kaley Cuoco, Ali Wentworth, Helena Christensen, Chelsea Handler, Andie Macdowell, Heather Dubrow, Faith Ford, Tamara Judge, Naomi Watts, Debi Mazar, Amanda Kloots, and Lily Aldridge were some famous friends who sent their condolences.

Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Justin Theroux shared a heart emoji as his only Instagram comment regarding his former father-in-law’s death.

The legendary actor’s former Days of Our Lives co-star Lisa Rinna also shared remarks in the post’s comments section. She wrote, “Rest in peace, sweet John.” Lisa played Billie Reed from 1992 until 1995, returned briefly in 2002 and 2003, and was featured in 2018.

Another legendary soap star, Days of Our Lives Stephen Nichols, also shared memories of his time working with John. He wrote, “Much Love to you, Jennifer, and to all who loved John. He was a wonderful man and a towering figure in the Daytime Television community. I loved him. I will miss him. Rest, my friend.”

