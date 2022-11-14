Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Were Set up By a Marvel Star

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most widely-known celebrities in the world. The Friends actor is constantly in the spotlight, with the media always focusing on her latest relationships. She’s been linked to some famous faces throughout the years, but one of the most notable was with writer and actor Justin Theroux. The two were actually introduced by a mutual friend, who also happens to be a Marvel superhero.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux might not have met without the help of a Marvel superhero

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux attend the 64th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards cocktail reception held at the Grand Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland on January 28, 2012 in Hollywood, California. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DGA

Aniston and Theroux seemingly hit it off right away. According to Us Magazine, Robert Downey Jr. introduced the pair back in 2007. They met on the set of Tropic Thunder, which the Iron Man actor starred in and was written by Theroux along with Ben Stiller. Stiller and Aniston are close friends, which is why she was visiting the set.

The pair first built a friendship and didn’t start dating until a few years later. According to a timeline of their relationship on Insider, they moved in together in 2011 and went on to co-star in Wanderlust in 2012. They were married on August 5, 2015, just a few days before Theroux’s birthday. The small, intimate ceremony was just family and a few famous friends, including Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen Degeneres.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux separated in 2018

Aniston and Theroux looked deeply in love. Their marriage was built on a solid friendship. Theroux’s admiration for Aniston was no secret. In 2016, he applauded Aniston’s essay in the Huffington Post regarding the public’s obsession with her pregnancy status. He used the fiercely-worded essay as an example of one of the many reasons why he loves her so much.

Although they had a strong marriage, the couple separated in 2018. The separation was a shock to many, and fans were heartbroken to hear that the delightful pair was getting a divorce. Fans speculated about reasons for the split. Some came to the conclusion that it must have been because Theroux wanted to live in New York City, while Aniston loved the West Coast.

Theroux addressed that rumor in a 2021 interview with Esquire. The actor said that location had nothing to do with their separation. But he declined to share their personal reasons for coming to that decision. The two have maintained an incredibly close, healthy friendship since their separation.

Where do Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux stand now?

Today, the two only have positive things to say about one another. “We love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship,” Theroux told Esquire. “She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally.” The pair have been seen together at gatherings including mutual friends in the years since their split.

In her 2022 Allure cover story, Aniston alluded to them hanging out recently. When showing the interviewer her “Babe Cave,” she revealed it was formerly Theroux’s office. “He likes things black and dark,” she shared. “I lightened it up, stripped it all. He came over [the other day] and was like, ‘What the f*** did you do?’ I said, ‘I brought the light back in, buddy.'”

