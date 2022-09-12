Jennifer Coolidge Drops Epic ‘The Watcher’ Trailer For New Netflix Thriller

While viewers wait for The White Lotus to return, avid fans can watch Jennifer Coolidge in the Netflix The Watcher trailer. The teaser for the new thriller dropped a three-minute video of Coolidge as real estate agent Karen Calhoun. It’s both intriguing and creepy. Watch the Netflix Trailer for The Watcher below, and find out what the new series is about.

‘The Watcher’: Jennifer Coolidge | Netflix

‘The Watcher’ Netflix trailer with Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge opens The Watcher Netflix trailer with a full three-minute-long advertisement for a gorgeous home. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, a breathtaking swimming pool, a sunroom, and a two-car garage. It looks like the perfect dream home. However, she teases bits of horror within the lengthy ad.

“This house has a very intact dumbwaiter,” Coolidge explains as Karen Calhoun. Look at this. This is the way the maids transported the food and the linens without being seen or heard. And, you know, I’m telling you, you could fit a person in here.”

The dumbwaiter might transport a dead person, and the neighbors are certainly watching are the two underlying messages Karen sends to viewers.

“You can actually look out and see everything that’s going on in town,” Karen continues in the main bedroom. “But you want to keep the curtains closed. There’s a lot of weird neighbors and stuff out there, you know. You don’t want them watching you, that’s for sure.

What is ‘The Watcher’ about on Netflix? Is it a true story?

The Watcher on Netflix is based on The Haunting of a Dream House by Reeves Wiedeman.

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan created the series to retell the true story of a married couple who moved to their dream home in New Jersey. However, shortly after they moved in, they received disturbing letters from a stalker named The Watcher.

The limited series kept the original house number and address — 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey. The couple eventually moved out of the home and spoke to the media about the threatening letters.

Who is in ‘The Watcher’ cast on Netflix?

In addition to Jennifer Coolidge as the realtor, Karen, The Watcher cast includes Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts as the new home owners, Dean and Nora Brannock. Mia Farrow joins the cast as a “kooky older woman named Pearl.” Terry Kinney plays Pearl’s brother, who sneaks into the home and hides in the dumbwaiter. Richard Kind and Margo Martindale portray nosy neighbors Mitch and Mo, “who don’t seem to understand property lines.” It’s not evident who is sending the letters, but it sounds like it could be any of the odd neighbors surrounding 657 Boulevard.

Netflix also includes Joe Mantello, Noma Dumezweni, Christopher McDonald, Michael Nouri, Isabel Gravitt, Henry Hunter Hall, and Luke David Blumm in The Watcher cast. However, they did not disclose information about who the actors might play.

Netflix did not give a release date for The Watcher. Check back for more updates.

