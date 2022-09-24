Jennifer Lawrence’s Advice to Her Younger Self Is Hilarious: ‘Do It Early; Don’t Wait’

Most Jennifer Lawrence fans probably came across the actor when she earned her first Oscar nomination for Winter’s Bone in 2011, the same year she debuted as Mystique in X-Men: First Class. Lawrence has come a long way since then. Now in her early 30s, the Academy Award winner just shared some words of wisdom she wishes she could give to her teenage self.

Jennifer Lawrence stepped away from Hollywood to start a family

After her breakthrough roles in 2011, Jennifer Lawrence ascended directly to the A-list the following year. As Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games, she led a blockbuster franchise that spanned four box-office hits. And she delivered a critically acclaimed performance in Silver Linings Playbook that won her an Oscar. Over the next few years, she would land two more Oscar nods, for American Hustle and Joy. And Lawrence continued to play Katniss and Mystique.

But in the late 2010s, she stepped out of the spotlight. 2018’s Red Sparrow was her last starring role until 2021’s Don’t Look Up. During this hiatus, Lawrence concentrated on her personal life. In 2019, she married art gallery director Cooke Maroney. And in 2022, the couple welcomed their son. With renewed perspective, Lawrence returned to the business that made her a fortune.

Still, she admits she has made some mistakes along the way.

Jennifer Lawrence has specific advice for her 14-year-old self

Jennifer Lawrence with a pixie cut in November 2013 | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In a new video for Vogue, Jennifer Lawrence answered 73 questions about her life and career. A running theme is her dissatisfaction with her fashion sense earlier in her career. In particular, she had some harsh words about the pixie cut she wore in 2013. The actor warned viewers not to repeat her mistake.

And Lawrence doubled down on her critique of her style when later asked about the advice she’d give her 14-year-old self.

“Get a stylist, honey. Do it early. Don’t wait.”

Around that age, Lawrence would have been an aspiring child actor. However, she wouldn’t have to wait long until getting her first major parts, including guest spots on Monk, Cold Case, and Medium, before landing a leading role on The Bill Engvall Show in 2007.

Although Lawrence might regret some of her fashion and style choices, it seems to have all worked out.

Lawrence’s ‘Causeway’ is coming soon to Apple TV+

Now that Lawrence is back in the public eye, the actor’s fans eagerly anticipate her next project. In Causeway, Lawrence stars as a soldier struggling to adapt to civilian life after returning home.

The film — co-starring Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond, and Stephen McKinley Henderson — will hit Apple TV+ on November 4. Beyond that, Lawrence is attached to the comedy No Hard Feelings and a biopic about entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, Bad Blood. Neither has an official release date yet.

