Jennifer Lawrence Calls ‘Hunger Games’ Set ‘The Most Fun’ She’s Ever Been on

Jennifer Lawrence rose to fame in 2012, when the young actor was cast as the literary heroine Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games film series. A hardworking thespian, she has since proven her range by acting in a wide variety of dramatic productions. But she’s maintained a special place in her heart for the action-packed franchise. In a recent interview with Vogue, Lawrence opened up about the bond that she shares with her Hunger Games co-stars. She said she had “the most fun” working with them than any other actors in her acting career.

Jennifer Lawrence appeared in every film in ‘The Hunger Games’ series

Lawrence was the star of The Hunger Games movies. But she was supported in the films by Liam Hemsworth, who played the trustworthy and steadfast Gale, and Josh Hutcherson as Peeta. The movies, which are based on a beloved series of dystopian fantasy books, portrayed a world that was dark, depressing, and often quite violent. But the characters inhabited by Lawrence, Hemsworth, and Hutcherson provided heroes that viewers could commiserate with and root for.

Lawrence became a superstar thanks to the movies — and Hemsworth and Hutcherson both enjoyed increased celebrity. Over the years from 2012 through 2015, the three actors worked closely together. Their bond still stands apart in Lawrence’s mind.

What did Jennifer Lawrence say about working with Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth?

In a recent video interview with Vogue, Lawrence was asked what actor is the most fun to be on set with. Lawrence didn’t hesitate, saying, “the most fun I’ve ever had with actors on set is Josh [Hutcherson] and Liam [Hemsworth] on Hunger Games. Hi boys!” It would seem that the feeling is mutual. In a 2015 interview with the three co-stars, Hutcherson opened up about how close they had all become.

“You make these movies, and they’re challenging,” Hutcherson said, according to PopSugar. “They’re hard. You’re on the press tours. But you have a great group of people. You have a great group with you that make it fun, and as you can see, we find a way to make it all enjoyable.”

Jennifer Lawrence has been candid about her bond with her ‘Hunger Games’ co-stars

(L-R) Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence with Josh Hutcherson attend ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ Premiere during The 8th Rome Film Festival on November 14, 2013, in Rome, Italy. | Venturelli/WireImage

It has been years since Lawrence, Hutcherson, and Hemsworth have had the chance to work together. But it’s clear that their time making The Hunger Games films stuck with them all. Certainly, even as they became major stars, they found ways to cope with the pressure from paparazzi and photographers.

“The boys and I would always go back to our hotel and just drink whiskey and get stoned,” Lawrence recently told The New York Times, about the ways that the three would blow off steam. “My mother-in-law’s going to love this. I don’t do it anymore, I’m a mom!” the actor clarified, joking that she no longer indulges in such a manner.

It isn’t just Hutcherson, Lawrence, and Hemsworth that would have a blast on the set of The Hunger Games films. Over the years, Lawrence has opened up several times about how co-star Woody Harrelson would get in on the fun, admitting that the famously laid-back actor loved pranking her.

Lawrence even admitted that she almost “crapped her pants” after Harrelson gave her one of his “super healthy” drinks. In spite of that traumatic incident, it is evident that Lawrence has only good memories of her time working (and bonding) with her Hunger Games family.