Jennifer Lawrence Reveals ’30 Rock’ Helped Her Recognize the Political Divide In Her Family

Don’t Look Up actor Jennifer Lawrence has long been America’s sweetheart. Raised in small-town America, Lawrence exudes down-to-earth likability and seems able to laugh about anything, especially herself. In a recent interview, however, the-32-year-old stopped laughing and got serious about her political beliefs.

Jennifer Lawrence grew up in Louisville, Kentucky

Jennifer Lawrence in the West Village of New York City | Gotham/GC Images

Raised in Indian Hills, Kentucky nearby Louisville, Lawrence grew up in what seems like a picture-perfect heartland family. Her father, Gary, was the manager of a construction company, and her mother, Karen, ran a summer camp. Lawrence is the youngest of three children and was raised to be “tough” like her older brothers.

At 14, Lawrence was recruited by a talent scout while in New York with her family. So she quit school to pursue her acting career. By 2006, the 16-year-old landed her first role on the TV show Monk and other small parts in series like Cold Case and Medium.

Lawrence’s breakout role came playing Ree in Winter’s Bone in 2010. By 2016, she become the world’s highest-paid actor. She is now known best for her roles in the X-Men franchise and The Hunger Games.

’30 Rock’ and Jennifer Lawrence’s political journey

Having a baby cracked Jennifer Lawrence’s world wide open. “My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about.” And her new film, Causeway, is a highly personal story, three years in the making. But what’s really on Lawrence’s mind is politics. https://t.co/GKVVl2yn5E pic.twitter.com/ABbitIzDPa — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 6, 2022

In her interview with Vogue, Lawrence discusses how she used to think of political parties as sports teams: Republicans versus Democrats. The actor says growing up in a conservative home and in a largely conservative part of the country, it felt more like a cultural issue than a personal choice for her.

Lawrence recalls the first time she remembers thinking of political alignment in a new way, while watching 30 Rock: “Liz Lemon said something along the lines of, ‘I’m not a crazy liberal. I just think people should drive hybrid cars.’ It made sense. It seemed rational.”

Jennifer Lawrence sees a great political divide in her family

Lawrence’s political leanings continued to shift as her worldview broadened. The Oscar-winning actor became more confident in her beliefs.

When speaking now, she proudly declares herself a Democrat, likens President Donald Trump to a “dangerous jar of mayonnaise,” decries the recent overturning of Roe vs. Wade, and expresses her outrage over the country’s lack of gun control.

Jennifer Lawrence: "I can’t f*ck with people who aren’t political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.” https://t.co/FAgIxxaObc — Variety (@Variety) September 6, 2022

“I can’t fuck with people who aren’t political anymore,” Lawrence says. “You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.”

But Lawrence’s beliefs have created a deep political divide within her family: “I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different…” the actor says. “I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t.”

Truth be told, this stance is not shocking. Lawrence, while still seen by many as America’s sweetheart, has grown up. She has become a ferocious advocate for equal pay, battling the notorious Hollywood pay gap, and has spoken out about the fierce attack on her privacy she suffered in 2014 when nude photos of her were leaked on the internet.

Even in her interview with Vogue, the actor draws lines — declining to discuss much her son baby Cy or husband Cooke Maroney.

Lawrence is who the girl next door grows up to be. A woman who has lived enough to know her own mind and confident enough to speak her thoughts when she knows the entire world is listening … and it all started with 30 Rock.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Refused to Listen to Executives Who Called Her ‘Fat’ and Told Her to Diet