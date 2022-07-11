Jennifer Lawrence’s Messy Doritos Habit Required Frequent ‘American Hustle’ Costume Changes

Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence earned plenty of praise for her American Hustle performance. However, a particular guilty pleasure food ultimately resulted in requiring frequent costume changes. Lawrence had a Doritos taco chips obsession that made life a little bit more difficult for the wardrobe department. As a result, moviegoers once again claim that this relatable charm is exactly why so many moviegoers love her so much.

Jennifer Lawrence earned major respect after ‘Silver Linings Playbook’

Lawrence appeared on the Hollywood scene as a breakout star after earning an Oscar nomination for Winter’s Bone. Natalie Portman took home the award for her performance in Black Swan, but Lawrence earned plenty of praise throughout the award season to put her on Hollywood producers’ radar.

The actor would prove that the second time’s the charm when she won the Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook against some worthy competition. However, Lawrence would later earn Oscar nominations for American Hustle and Joy, losing out to 12 Years a Slave‘s Lupita Nyong’o and Room‘s Brie Larson. Nevertheless, she certainly proved herself to be Hollywood’s next major rising star and gained her pick of any role.

Jennifer Lawrence required ‘American Hustle’ costume changes because of her messy Doritos habit

Nadia Cohen’s Jennifer Lawrence: Girl on Fire explores many sides of the actor from her career to her personal life. After winning the Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook, filmmaker David O. Russell wasn’t finished working with her. As a result, Lawrence returned to the collaboration to star in American Hustle as Rosalyn Rosenfeld. The character is the wife of a con artist who gets involved with powerbrokers and the mafia.

American Hustle allowed Lawrence to show a whole new side of herself. Cohen brought up the “sexy” costumes that she wore, including an array of vintage gowns. However, the author noted that Lawrence had a Doritos taco chips obsession and ate them messily in between takes. As a result, the wardrobe department had to keep replacing her costumes.

“Jennifer Lawrence is a very … let’s say … raw and intuitive young lady, and she’s not against eating Doritos and snack food in her costume,” costume designer Michael Wilkinson said. “So we were glad that we had a couple [backups].”

The actor broke award season records

American Hustle earned a 92% “Fresh” approval rating from critics and 74% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite a very positive rating, many critics still referred to several issues throughout the movie, including a bloated third act. Nevertheless, American Hustle press praised Lawrence for her vibrant performance. Even though she didn’t win the Oscar, she certainly left her mark on the award season.

Cohen pointed out that Lawrence’s American Hustle performance allowed her to become the youngest actor to ever earn these nominations from the Screen Actors Guild, the Critics’ Choice Awards, and the Golden Globes in the same year. It’s further proof that even when critics and audiences find fault in the movies themselves, Lawrence is always dependable to deliver a show-stopping performance.

