Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Marriage: Why Some Fans Think They Should Thank Craig Conover From ‘Southern Charm’

When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in Las Vegas, some Bravo fans joked about how they needed to send a fruit basket to Craig Conover from Southern Charm to thank him.

Conover outed Southern Charm cast member Madison LeCroy’s connection to Alex Rodriguez during last year’s reunion – a time when Rodriguez was engaged to Lopez. And while Lopez brushed off the remarks from the reunion, she ultimately broke up with Rodriguez.

Now she’s married to Affleck – coincidence they split because of LeCroy?

Did Craig Conover think Madison LeCroy had an affair with A-Rod?

Conover brought up the alleged affair during the reunion by sharing that LeCroy was “flying around the country sleeping with married men.” At the time Rodriguez and Lopez were still together and had gotten engaged.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Craig Conover |Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Ex-MLB players. That’s what you were doing during quarantine. You know why Austen was at my house? ‘Cause you weren’t talking to him! You flew to Miami to f*** an ex-MLB player,” he added.

LeCroy denied a physical affair during the reunion. “Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake,” LeCroy insisted.

But she added, “He contacted me and, yes, we DM’d, but other than that, there was nothing,” LeCroy added. “I’ve never physically seen him, touched him.”

When did Jennifer Lopez break up with A-Rod and start dating Ben Affleck?

The Southern Charm reunion where Conover made this revelation came in early 2021. Only months later, Lopez broke off her engagement to Rodriguez and she was seen with Affleck but did not confirm a relationship. But in the spring of 2021, Lopez and Affleck were together. This isn’t Lopez and Affleck’s first time as a couple. The famously dated in 2002, creating the “Bennifer” moniker.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Conover insisted LeCroy and Rodriguez had done more than exchange a few direct messages. Conover sighed, saying, “No, I think they kept…”

He added with a smile, What, are you trying to get me sued, Andy?”

For his part, Rodriguez said he had no regrets. But added, “You know, it’s funny. When it comes to regrets, I just think that there’s things that I look back [on and] I cringe,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “But everything happens for a reason… and one of the reasons I’m here is [because] of all those things that have happened. And I think I’ve done a good job of learning from my lessons and then applying them in the future.”

Some ‘Southern Charm’ fans think Craig Conover is to thank for the Ben and Jen marriage

Bravo and Southern Charm fans couldn’t help but thank Craig Conover Conover for making the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marriage happen. Bravo fan account, Best of Bravo shared the meme: “The fact that we have the cast of Southern Charm to thank for Ben Affleck and JLo getting married in Vegas is iconic. All roads lead to Bravo.” The meme features a photo of the happy couple and a shot of Conover during last year’s Southern Charm reunion.

All thanks to Craig Conover, Esq. pic.twitter.com/zV8LgEOnMV — Cass (@cassfoz) July 18, 2022

A fan on Twitter shared Lopez and Affleck’s wedding photo and captioned it, “All thanks to Craig Conover, Esq.” Another person on Twitter thought Conover and LeCroy deserved credit. “With invitations for Craig Conover and Madison LeCroy,” they wrote along with the wedding announcement.

