Jennifer Lopez’s Celebrity Nail Artist Reveals Exactly Which Nail Polish She Used for Her Wedding Manicure

Jennifer Lopez — now Jennifer Affleck — is officially a married woman. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding took place July 16 in Las Vegas. And while J. Lo is typically known for her over-the-top glam, the bride opted for a simple manicure to top off her wedding day look. And her longtime nail artist, Tom Bachik, recently took to social media to share exactly which polish he used on Lopez for her big day.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | Rich Fury/WireImage

Who is J.Lo’s nail artist Tom Bachik?

Per his Instagram account, Bachik is a self-proclaimed “celebrity ‘MAN’icurist” based out of Los Angeles and New York City. But long before Bachik earned his A-list clientele, he once planned to work as a graphic designer.

The nail artist detailed his unexpected career path to Popsugar in a 2021 interview. He revealed he had to ditch his dream of becoming a custom airbrush artist after he and his wife found out they were expecting their first child. Financial hardships in mind, Bachik decided to shift careers.

“The whole starving artist, living out of the back of a pickup truck riding a skateboard thing was not so conducive for raising a family,” Bachik said.

He explained that his cousin, who was attending beauty school at the time, encouraged him to pursue nail art. “My cousin was like, ‘Just change your canvas — instead of doing art on jet skis and motorcycles, shrink it down and do it on nails.'”

After obtaining his cosmetology license, Bachik competed in nail competitions at the pro level. He then worked on several magazine shoots, including Jenny McCarthy’s cover of Maxim and Britney Spears’ cover of Rolling Stone.

He met Lopez shortly after she had her twins, Emme and Max. At the time, the On the Floor singer’s then-manicurist Elle Gerstein alerted Bachik that J.Lo would be moving to Los Angeles from New York City and would need a nail artist in the area.

Bachik has now been doing Lopez’s nails for nearly 15 years. And he has seemingly formed a tight relationship with the singer-actor and her family. He told Popsugar he even started doing Emme’s nails when she was 2 years old.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding details, the dress, and the nail color she wore

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck broke the internet when they revealed they had officially tied the knot. The middle-of-the-night ceremony took place at a Las Vegas wedding chapel on July 16. And a small celebration with family followed, the singer shared via her On the JLo website.

“We did it. Love is beautiful,” Lopez wrote, alongside pictures of her and Affleck’s special night. “Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

The bride opted for a white gown she saved “from an old movie.” And she completed her look with a simple sandy brown manicure. She showed off her nails on her social media and also gave fans a glimpse of her silver wedding ring.

Bachik later reposted the image on Instagram. In his caption, he shared the exact nail polish used for Jennifer Lopez’s wedding day look: Bio Seaweed Gel polish in the shade Are You Shore? While the earthy, neutral color does come from a line of professional products, more affordable brands offer similar tones.

For a cheaper option, some similar shades to Bio Seaweed’s Are You Shore? are OPI’s Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish in It Never Ends or Staying Neutral. Essie’s Handmade With Love Nail Polish Collection in the tone Crochet Away is another option.

Other celebrities Tom Bachik works with

Lopez is just one of many A-listers in Bachik’s slew of clients. On top of doing manicures for high-profile gigs like the Oscars and the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, Bachik also frequently works with Selena Gomez, Victoria Beckham, Anne Hathaway, and Zooey Deschanel.

On his Instagram page, Bachik regularly shares his collaborations with some of Hollywood’s biggest celebs, including Camila Cabello and Hailee Steinfeld. Back in May, Cabello rocked long, white acrylics for the 2022 Met Gala thanks to Bachik. More recently, Steinfeld opted for short neon pink nails for the Herve Leger x Law Roach Collection launch party.

