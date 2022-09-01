Jennifer Lopez Is a Foot Shorter Than Ben Affleck, but 3 Years Older

Jennifer Lopez has been in the spotlight for decades. The singer, actor, and businesswoman has been starring in hit movies and releasing chart-topping singles since the 1990s. But of course, her personal life has also long been a topic of note. Most notably, Lopez’s romance with Ben Affleck, which kicked off in the early 2000s, hugely impacted both their careers.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally got married in 2022

(L-R): Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on December 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. | RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

From 2002 to 2004, Lopez and Affleck were one of the media’s favorite celebrity couples. During that time, they shared the screen in two movies, Gigli and Jersey Girl, as well as the music video for Lopez’s hit song “Jenny from the Block.” Their relationship even earned the name “Bennifer” in the press, the first of many such portmanteaus combining celebrity names.

Decades later, the two stars rekindled their relationship, with Lopez confirming their rumored reunion in July 2021. Following news of their engagement in April 2022, the couple – who were first engaged nearly 20 years earlier – finally married on July 16, 2022. After 20 years, their love story finally reached a milestone fans had been waiting decades to see happen.

How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s ages and heights compare

First peek at my wedding looks at https://t.co/G5oGxueBXF pic.twitter.com/ftgNiS3oql — jlo (@JLo) August 23, 2022

Lopez and Affleck’s happily ever after has been a long time coming. But the happy couple has finally made it despite many obstacles, the least of which is likely their massive height difference. According to reports, Affleck stands at 6 feet, 4 inches. Meanwhile, Lopez is about 5 feet and 5 inches tall, a difference of nearly a foot. The two stars are much closer in age than they are in height, however.

Lopez was reportedly born on July 24, 1969, in the Castle Hill area of New York City. She famously shouted out her home New York borough of The Bronx in “Jenny from the Block.” Meanwhile, Affleck was born on August 15, 1972, in Berkeley, California. The actor and filmmaker’s family then moved to Massachusetts when he was just three years old.

What’s next for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

Both Affleck and Lopez most recently appeared in the latter’s 2022 Netflix documentary, Jennifer Lopez: Halftime. Lopez has two more films currently in the works. The Mother is a thriller set for release on Netflix sometime in 2022. And Shotgun Wedding is a romantic action comedy co-starring Josh Duhamel and heading to Amazon Prime in 2023.

Affleck’s next role, however, will be a cameo in Kevin Smith’s Clerks III. Beyond that, the actor will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne aka Batman for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash, both due out in 2023. He’s also developing a Nike drama for Amazon, according to Deadline. The film will star both Affleck and his frequent collaborator Matt Damon.

