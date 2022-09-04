Jennifer Lopez’s Las Vegas Residency Grossed $120 Million

One of the most famous women in the world today, Jennifer Lopez—now Mrs. Affleck—has had quite the adventure on her way to the top of the entertainment world. Growing up in the public eye from an early age, the “I’m Into You” singer is today regarded as one of the most successful actors and singers and a living idol in the Hollywood industry.

Jennifer Lopez | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

One of Lopez’s biggest moves in her entertainment career was her Las Vegas residency, All I Have. In the three years from 2016-2018, Lopez’s residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater brought in over $100 million. During its three-year run, the All I Have residency was a tourist favorite and the only show on the Las Vegas Strip to feature hoverboards.

Jennifer Lopez’s rise to fame

Although she didn’t become famous until she was 20, Lopez has been in the public eye since she was five. The actor-turned-singer rose to stardom thanks to her role as the iconic Selena Quintanilla-Pérez and her smash tune “Jenny From the Block.”

Born and raised in The Bronx, the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer was destined to become one of the most well-known Latino artists in the show business. From her humble beginnings as a TV dancer, Lopez rose to become a global phenomenon. She started with little and built an empire that is now known all over the world.

A look into Jennifer Lopez’s Las Vegas residency

We’re thrilled to unveil an art installation to celebrate @JLo’s iconic 2016-2018 Las Vegas Residency, “All I Have.” ? Snap a photo on the set piece adorned with Swarovski crystals and a custom wall wrap and tag us using the hashtag #JLo6Train ? pic.twitter.com/WWotPZ4LZq — Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) June 26, 2021

TMZ reported in October 2014 that Lopez had signed a deal reportedly earning $350,000 per night to perform a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood. During her performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2015 on September 19th, 2015, she announced that the name of her 2016 residency would be All I Have.

The “On the Floor” singer promised that the concert would be a high-energy, multifaceted celebration of everything she and her fans loved. Lopez performed with special guests Ja Rule, Ne-Yo, and Pitbull, on the show’s premiere night, January 20, 2016.

The former Living Color dancer used complex choreography, wowing thousands of viewers each night. The show played everything from Latin to pop to R&B, and the crowd was constantly on their feet dancing.

On September 29, 2018, Lopez’s residency came to a close in front of a sold-out crowd that comprised her loved ones and a slew of celebrities like LL Cool J, Tiffany Haddish, Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Hudgens, Diddy, and many more.

Writing for The Guardian, Eve Barlow rated the performance a perfect five stars and said, “Tonight, Lopez promised to give us all she had. Via a catalog spanning many genres, flavors, and dance moves, she delivered a heck of a party.”

Billboard reports that after 120 performances, the All I Have residency earned $120 million, making it the highest-grossing residency by a Latin artist and the sixth-highest-grossing residency in Las Vegas history.

What is Jennifer Lopez’s net worth in 2022?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's impressive net worth after Las Vegas weddinghttps://t.co/mJlIie98e6 pic.twitter.com/M3rtsc5B5g — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) July 18, 2022

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Loреz’s nеt worth is estimated to be $400 to $450 million as of 2022. The singer is also estimated to еаrn $40 million per year. In addition to her successful acting and singing careers, the Anaconda star has gained wealth from her beauty and fashion-related businesses.

Among these are her skincare line, Inglot Cosmetics makeup, and fragrance collection. By the end of the first quarter of 2018, Lopez’s beauty brand was expected to have generated $15 million in retail sales. Since introducing her fragrances, they have generated more than $2 billion in revenue.

Lopez recently married actor Ben Affleck, who is worth an estimated $150 million, bringing the couple’s combined wealth to an impressive $550 million. That definitely makes them a financial power couple!

