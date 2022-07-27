A ‘The View’ Host Says Jennifer Lopez’s Mom Predicted She Would Reunite With Ben Affleck and ‘Live Happily Ever After’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently got married nearly two decades after their first engagement, and apparently, J.Lo’s mom is thrilled. Here’s what the signer’s mother thinks of Affleck and Lopez’s marriage, and what her relationship was like with the actor 20 years ago.

Jennifer Lopez and Guadalupe Rodriguez | KMazur/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently married after ending their first engagement nearly two decades ago

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been making headlines since they started dating again almost 20 years after breaking off their first engagement to each other. The couple recently got married in a small, spontaneous ceremony in Las Vegas. Lopez spilled the wedding details on her website, OnTheJLo. She shared several photos from the event and wrote, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

The “Dance Again” singer concluded the message by writing, “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for,” and signed it, “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck, revealing she legally changed her name.

Although many fans didn’t see the superstar couple getting back together, there’s one person who predicted their reunion – Jennifer Lopez’s mom.

Jennifer Lopez’s mom predicted she would get back together with Ben Affleck and ‘live happily ever after’

Although it took about 20 years for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to get back together, the singer’s mother, Guadalupe “Lupe” Rodríguez, reportedly always knew they would reunite one day.

On July 19, Sunny Hostin revealed on The View that she had spoken with Rodríguez about the couple. “I knew they would get back together. I knew that they were in love,” Hostin said (via People). “I’ve spoken to her mother Lupe about it.” Rodríguez is a fan of the show and frequently appears in the audience.

“I know that this is gonna last forever, and they’re gonna live happily ever after, and that’s why she took his last name and she loves him,” Hostin continued. “And that is it. This is it for her. She should have married him the first time.”

Ben Affleck is Jennifer Lopez's 'true love,' according to singer's mom https://t.co/fgxdwQoT1m pic.twitter.com/S78VZAeSqj — Page Six (@PageSix) July 19, 2022

J.Lo’s mom reportedly was ‘thrilled’ when the singer reunited with the actor

Sunny Hostin’s comments about what Jennifer Lopez’s mom thinks about her reunion with Ben Affleck confirm what an inside source previously shared about Rodríguez.

“In the past, Jennifer’s mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben,” an insider told People in June 2021. “She was sad when they couldn’t work things out years ago. She is thrilled that they are back together now.”

The insider continued to say that the Jersey Girl star has a close bond with her mother, and that Affleck also gets along with Rodríguez. The Good Will Hunting star was even spotted spending time with J.Lo’s mom in Las Vegas.

“Jennifer is very close with her mom. It’s very important to her that the person she is with, gets along with her mom,” said the source. “Jennifer loves that Ben and Guadalupe hung out in Las Vegas. They both love gambling and had fun together at the Wynn hotel.”

RELATED: Before Ben Affleck Married Jennifer Lopez, He Said Divorcing Jennifer Garner Was His ‘Biggest Regret’