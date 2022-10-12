‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Reveals 2 Things He Misses From Older Episodes of the Game Show

Ken Jennings is fitting in well with his new role as Jeopardy! host. The former contestant became the official co-host of the game show in 2021 after the death of Alex Trebek. Aside from new hosts, there are a few other changes to the show, some of which Jennings admits he misses.

‘Jeopardy!’ host Ken Jennings misses the contestant entries

For 39 seasons, fans have watched Jeopardy! contestants test their knowledge on a variety of topics. Viewers learn more about the three players via introductions and stories during commercial breaks. While the intros and stories are still part of the new format, one thing has changed.

In past episodes, contestants would march onstage when their introduction was made. But in Season 39, the show has the players already standing at their podiums. The change to the contestant introductions is one of the things Jennings misses about the new format.

In a Twitter video, Jennings had a Q&A session with the audience. When asked what he’d change about the show, Jennings replied, “You know what I miss is now entering the studio. You know, I know we don’t have time anymore, but I loved seeing the contestants march in.”

Ken Jennings also says he misses the beep-boop sound effects

Aside from its trivia format, memorable contestants, and iconic hosts, Jeopardy! is also known for its sound effects. Who doesn’t love the thinking music played during Final Jeopardy or the beeps when time runs out? Also, the catchy beep-boop sounds when the board lights up with the categories.

Yet, the beep-boop sound effects are one of the many changes made to the show. Jennings admits he wishes the producers would’ve kept the sound effects. “I also like the beep-boop-boop-boop-boop-boop when they do the board. But those are things just lost to the constraints of time, I think.”

Even former contestant Buzzy Cohen is poking fun at the beep-boop effects. On Cohen’s Twitter page, he posted a video suggesting a techno rendition of introducing the categories. Cohen’s suggestion sparked laughs and applause from Jeopardy! Fans.

Jeopardy! fans aren’t a fan of the new changes

Jennings isn’t the only one who misses the old format of the show. Jepardy! fans flooded the Twitter comment section in with their thoughts on the recent changes. Many agree with Jennngs that the beep-boop and the marching contestants.

“I was just thinking last night I missed the beep beep boop boop too!!!!! Great minds think alike @KenJennings,” wrote one user.

“I miss the contestant walk-in, but IIRC @KenJennings, it ended when blind contestant @EddieTimanus was on the show. Made it easier to star on set,” one commenter wrote.

Aside from the sound effects and contestant walk-ins, fans also commented with other things they’d like to see return.

“I miss the set turning red for Double Jeopardy. It gave a whole ‘stuff just got real’ vibe that just isn’t there anymore,” replied one viewer.

“I kinda wish they’d bring back the audience murmuring at the start of every show,” another fan suggested.

“Bring back the 5 game win limit. That’s what I’d change,” another commenter replied.

While fans may not agree with the changes, like all games hows Jeopardy! has to adjust the format. Whiel sound effects and other things may change, fans can guarantee the premise fo their favorite trivia show won’t be altered.

