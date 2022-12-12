‘Jeopardy!’ Hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik Spill Behind-the-Scenes Details in 1st Joint Interview

Jeopardy! hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are adjusting nicely to their new roles. The former contestant and the actor took over hosting duties in 2021 following the death of Alex Trebek. The two have a lot of hard work as game show hosts and are spilling details about what it’s like on set.

Jeopardy hosts and Call Me Kat stars Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik I FOX via Getty Images

‘Jeopardy!’ hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik open up about their game show roles in their first joint interview

After Trebek’s death in November 2020, Jeopardy! found their new hosts in Jennings and Bialik. The two began as guest hosts for the 38th season, but by Season 39, they were announced as permanent hosts. Jennings and Bialik have become a hit with their new game show roles.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the duo is opening up about what it’s like as game show hosts. Jennings, a former champion, didn’t realize how tougher hosting would be. “I had played so many games right here that I have a pretty good sense of what hosting is going to be like. Then you realize hosting’s even harder because you basically have to do everything the contestants do, plus manage the game for them., plus manage the game for the home viewer.”

Hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik share behind-the-scenes details from the set

Jennings and Bialik have a tough schedule as Jeopardy! hosts, but the crew tries to make things easier and more comfortable for them. During a tour of the set, Jennings and Bialik share some stuff viewers don’t get to see onscreen.

Jennings and Bialik are often seen at the famed lectern, and Bialik has a step stool to make her appear taller. As for Jennings, he has “a little squishy thing” because he has “fallen arches, I have flat feet.”

One of the biggest changes for the gameshow is switching from paper to digital for the clues. Jennings revealed that Trebek used a big piece of paper and black crayon to make off clues. The show continued to use the paper method when Jennings guest-hosted, but now they’ve gone digital. ‘The host can read clues off a monitor which is tied to the gameboard,” Jennings explained.

Bialik also said the set designs have also changed. “Graphic updates, you know. Lightning gets sharper; you can see more of my crow’s feet, you know,” the actor joked.

Other behind-the-scenes details of ‘Jeopardy!’

Jennings and Bialik’s interview provided some little-known details about the Jeopardy! set. But there’s more that viewers may not know. Aside from stools behind the hosts’ lectern, the contestants’ podiums are equipped with risers. According to Jeopardy.com, the risers have the contestants appear at the same height to reduce camera readjustments.

After a contestant answers a correct question, they can pick the next clue. It can be hard for the hosts to keep track of which contestant picks, but the producers devised a clever method. Each contestant podium is equipped with a little white light that turns on, alerting the host who controls the game.

The judges’ table is a crucial part of the show that’s not often seen. Sometimes the group has to confer to debate whether an answer is acceptable. To help with their debate, the judges seek the help of their research team, who they access via a red phone.

There’s a lot that goes into making the iconic game show. But these little behind-the-scenes details make it easier for hosts Jennings, Bialik, and the contestants.