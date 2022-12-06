‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Explains ‘1 of the Nice Things About Having 2 Hosts’

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are the new Jeopardy! hosts. The former contestant and the actor took over permanent hosting duties earlier this season. While their new roles come with hard work, they love the game show dynamic.

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik became the permanent ‘Jeopardy!’ hosts in July 2022

For 37 seasons, Alex Trebek served as Jeopardy! host. Trebek became a household name, and his charismatic personality made the game show a success. After Trebeck died of pancreatic cancer in November 2020, many wondered who’d fill his shoes.

Throughout the remainder of the 37th season, celebrity guest hosts, including Jennings, Bialik, LeVar Burton, and Katie Couric, filled in. Initially, for the 38th season, executive producer Mike Richards was set to host but dropped out because of controversy. Jennings and Bialik then took over as guest co-hosts for the 38th season. In July 2022, Jennings and Bialik were announced as permanent hosts for the game show.

Ken Jennings says it’s ‘nice’ having two ‘Jeopardy!’ hosts

Jeopardy! has undergone many changes, and having two hosts is a massive switch. Jennings and Bialik take turns hosting the game show’s syndicated version and tournaments and primetime specials. While fans have mixed reactions to the two hosts, Jennings loves having Bialik as a co-host.

In a joint interview with Good Morning America, Jennings explained one of the benefits of having two hosts. “One of the nice things about having two hosts is the focus is a little less on who is the iconic host of Jeopardy! And it’s really more about Jeopardy! as a game,” the former contestant revealed.

“Some nights, it’s gonna be me. Some nights it’s gonna be Mayim. But it’s always Jeopardy!“

The current ‘Jeopardy!’ hosts are carrying on Alex Trebek’s legacy

Trebek will always be synonymous as the host of the iconic game show. Jennings and Bialik have big shoes to fill as Jeopardy! hosts, but feel they’re doing a good job carrying on Trebeck’s legacy. “We miss Alex every day. But luckily, it still feels like Jeopardy! The people are so good at their jobs. They keep the continuity,” Jennings explained.

“I think for both of us, we feel like we’re really ushering in what Alex facilitated so beautifully, which is, again, highlighting contestants and the show that people know and love,” Bialik chimed in. “I think for me and Ken, we do love the purity and the fun Jeopardy! has been and will continue to be.”

While nobody can top Trebek, Jennings and Bialik are bringing their own spin to the game show. Fans can watch the two hosts weekdays and primetime specials airing Sundays on ABC.