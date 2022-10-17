‘Jeopardy’ Second Chance Tournament: Contestant Matchups, Start Date, and How to Watch

The iconic TV game show Jeopardy is kicking off another tournament. The show is famous for its tournaments, which feature teachers, kids, and former champions. Now it’s starting a new second chance competition to give former contestants another shot at being champions.

‘Jeopardy’ second chance tournament week 1 contestant matchups

The inaugural second chance tournament of Jeopardy kicks off on Monday, Oct. 17, in a two-week event. The game brings back 18 former contestants for another chance to become champions. All previous contestants are players who lost out on being champions but made memorable impressions on the audience.

The idea for the second chance tournament came from the show’s executive producer Michael Davies. Discussion of the tournament had been lingering, but it wasn’t until Davies came aboard that the project began. In an interview on the show’s website, Davies said the idea came to him after Jessica Stephens lost out to dethroning Matt Amodio because of Jonathan Fisher.

“I thought, ‘Wow, wouldn’t it be a cool idea to have a tournament where we bring excellent contestants like Jessica back?'”

The first nine players get their chance to compete this week with some exciting matchups. Here’s who will be competing during week 1.

Monday, Oct. 17: Cindy Zhang, Aaron Gulyas, and Jessica Stephens

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Erica Weiner-Amachi, Tracy Pitzel, and Molly Karol

Wednesday, Oct. 19: James Fraser, Renee Russell, and Pam Schoenberg

Thursday and Friday, Oct. 20 and 21: The three winners will compete in a two-day tournament to advance to the next round.

Week 2 ‘Jeopardy’ second chance tournament contestants

Week 1 has some tough matchups, but week 2 will be more challenging. The next contestants feature everyone from law students to teachers to sportswriters. Here’s a look at who’s competing during the Oct. 24 through 28 competition.

Monday, Oct. 24: Sarah Snider, Jeff Smith, and Sadie Goldberger

Tuesday, Oct. 25: Tom Philipose, Alicia O’Hare, and Jack Weller

Wednesday, Oct. 26: Nikkee Porcaro, Do Park, and Rowan Ward

Thursday and Friday, Oct. 27 and 28: The three winners will compete in a two-day tournament to advance to the next round.

How to watch the second chance tournament?

Jeopardy‘s second chance tournament is generating a lot of buzz. There’s a lot at stake for the contestants who’ve received another chance at Jeopardy glory. The winners of weeks 1 and 2 will compete in the annual Tournament of Champions, which takes place on Monday, Oct. 31.

It's their chance at redemption. Who do you think will secure their spot in the ToC?



Thank you to Moderna for bringing us the Second Chance competition, premiering TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/gFofKsxGXn — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) October 16, 2022

With three weeks of competition, viewers will be tuning in to watch the excitement unfold. Fans can watch it on cable, either on ABC, CBS, or NBC. But if viewers can’t watch it live, they can always watch it on streaming. The game show is free to stream on Pluto TV.

