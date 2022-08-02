Jeremy Allen White Admits the Thirst Posts Are ‘Embarrassing’ For Him

The internet is lusting over Jeremy Allen White, the 31-year-old actor that plays a tormented chef on the FX television series The Bear.

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While his acting is on point and the storyline captivating, the star of the surprise runaway hit is catching the attention of fans not only for his role as the sizzling young culinary genius but rather for the many thirst posts that have popped up on Twitter.

Viral ‘thirst’ tweets

White plays the role of Carmy Berzatto, a talented and successful chef that leaves a high-end kitchen to take over his family’s Chicago sandwich shop after the unexpected death of his brother.

The Rental actor joined the cast of The Bear after a 10-year run playing Phillip “Lip” Gallagher on the Showtime series Shameless from 2011 to 2021. During that time, White grew from an aspiring actor to a husband and father of two young children.

But, the fans on Twitter aren’t interested in his personal life. Mel Magazine points out the “thirst” tweets are going viral because “stills of White from the show are reminding women online of their messiest hookups with men who share Carmy’s vibe.”

They claim, “With his disheveled light brown hair, arms covered in tattoos, and a face that perpetually looks like he’s either stoned or exhausted, Carmy fits the description of some of the terrible yet ridiculously hot men every big city has to offer.”

How White feels about the attention

Well well well, if it isn't a profile of Jeremy Allen White on https://t.co/6MkD0Ui7XE today https://t.co/OEMdGSdOE8 pic.twitter.com/7lheg3NgI8 — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) July 11, 2022

The Bear has received a perfect 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience rating of 92%.

White, along with the show’s dynamic soundtrack and relatable storyline, have, according to Parade, “allured a nationwide audience of people hungry for more of the FX hit.” They note that fans have “taken their appetite to Twitter in hope that thirsting over the star will somehow satiate their cravings.”

It isn’t the actor’s first experience with thirst tweets. In 2020, the internet could not get enough of him on Shameless, calling out his steamy sex scenes and muscled arms. A YouTube video from BuzzFeed received almost 1.4 million views when White read some of the tweets for the camera.

When asked about how he feels about the attention he gets with “outstandingly unprintable tweets about him,” the father of two told GQ, “I don’t have Twitter or anything like that, but we do have a group text for the show, and they are making me aware of it.” White continued, “They know me, and they know how embarrassing it is for me.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, The Birthday Cake actor revealed that Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays Richie on The Bear, has been getting a kick out of the thirst tweets. White said he is surprised by the online attention considering, “There isn’t a moment of any character being attracted to a person or a thing.”

He joked that Lionel Boyce, who plays Marcus the baker, and the doughnuts are the most “sexually charged” part of the entire series.

White’s role in ‘The Bear’

#TheBear is roaring back with more original episodes: FX picked up a second season of the half-hour scripted series that streams on Hulu https://t.co/PETonTMyJC pic.twitter.com/b0TIsCpdHR — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 14, 2022

When White’s character on The Bear isn’t shouting orders to the inexperienced workers at the greasy spoon his brother left him, he is chopping vegetables, seasoning slabs of Chicago beef, and driving fans crazy with his lustful blue eyes.

A Brooklyn, New York native, the accomplished actor lives in Beverly Hills with his wife and children. When he was only 11, he started taking dance classes and became immersed in the arts due to his parent’s passion for theater. As soon as he graduated from high school, White landed the role on Shameless and, at 18, moved to Los Angeles on his own to pursue his acting career.

Now a seasoned actor, starring in the summer’s biggest hit, he has become the internet’s newest boyfriend. All eight episodes of The Bear have aired on Hulu, and FX picked up the series for a second season, which will return in 2023.

