Jeremy Allen White Met His Wife Addison Timlin White When He Was 14

Jeremy Allen White sure knows how to cherry-pick greatness. The actor, fresh off an 11-year stint on Shameless, is currently receiving acclaim with his new role on FX Hulu‘s The Bear. Fans have been thirsting over the actor since he starred in Season 1 of The Bear, but he isn’t on the market. White and his wife, Addison Timlin White, met when he was 14. Here’s a look at their cute relationship.

Jeremy Allen White developed a crush on his wife when they were 14

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin at ‘The Bear’ premiere | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White recently sat down with GQ to discuss his life and career. He revealed that he met his wife in high school when they were 14. He said, “I was instantly very much into her and she, me too, I think. But she had a boyfriend. I was just so clumsy about all that stuff.” White further shared that he felt broken up when Addison Timlin moved to a different school.

The pair reunited when they were 17 while filming Afterschool alongside Michael Stuhlbarg and Ezra Miller. After shooting the movie, White and his wife remained friends for years before they began dating. It’s unclear when the two started dating, but Timlin may have hinted at the relationship in 2013 in a Harper’s Bazaar interview.

When asked if she was in a relationship, the star said, “I’ve got a sweetheart who I will not disclose. We have a nice foundation from being friends for a long period of time, and then it took a hard turn right into romance.”

A few years after the comment, she posted a photo of White welcoming him to Instagram. In the picture, White was looking at her, and she at the camera. Timlin captioned the image, “Welcome to Instagram to my ride or die guy,” and tagged him.

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin got hitched after welcoming their child

Addison Timlin turned 27 in 2018 and announced that she and Jeremy Allen White were expecting their first child together on the same day. She wrote on Instagram, “We made a baby, and my heart is bursting at the seams. Today is my birthday, but my wish already came true. This is 27, and the best is yet to come.”

The Shameless star and his wife welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ezer Billie, on Oct. 20, 2018. The two actors then got married in November 2019 at a low-key ceremony. White wore a light blue suit while baby Ezer and her mother wore short white lace dresses. White and Timlin welcomed their second child, a daughter named Dolores Wild, on Dec. 12, 2020, in lockdown.

What is the acting couple up to?

After ending Shameless, Jeremy Allen White stepped into his current role as Carmy in FX’s The Bear playing a high-end culinary chef who takes over his brother’s restaurant and fights to keep it afloat despite the numerous challenges. White’s character also grapples with loss and grief as he tries to process his brother’s death. The show has received critical acclaim and holds a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, Addison Timlin began acting when she was 14, appearing on Derailed in 2005. She followed it up with a role in 3 lbs and Man before appearing in Cashmere Mafia in 2008.

She landed a role in Californication playing Sasha Bingham and also starred alongside Justin Long in Best Man Down. Timlin has since appeared in Odd Thomas, Zero Hour, Stand Up Guys alongside Al Pacino, and Fallen. Timlin was set to appear in MacGyver in 2016 but was dropped when the show was picked to series. She is expected to portray a young Hillary Clinton in When I’m a Moth.

