Jeremy Renner’s ‘Rennervations’ Features at Least 1 Fellow Avenger

Jeremy Renner is hard at work promoting Rennervations, the new Disney+ show that sees the actor traveling around the world and renovating large vehicles for different communities. Renner isn’t the only famous face on the show; he brought some of his Marvel co-stars along for the ride.

Rennervations is a four-part series that shows Renner traveling to different areas and creating unique vehicles that will suit a community’s needs, whether a mobile recreation center or a water treatment center on wheels.

Each episode features one of Renner’s famous friends, including High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, actor and producer Anil Kapoor, singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra, and one of Renner’s Marvel co-stars, Anthony Mackie.

Mackie, who played Falcon in Marvel projects like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: End Game and is now Captain America, joins Renner for the show’s third episode. The pair head to Reno, Nevada to construct fire trucks that can combat forest fires.

How Jeremy Renner started renovating large vehicles that weren’t being used

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Renner explained how Rennervations came to be and how he got into renovating larger vehicles. The actor shared that he saw “a lot of potential in something that was being wasted,” referring to unused larger vehicles.

For example, purchasing a fire truck. Renner said that while he loved the idea of buying a fire truck, he didn’t love the large price tag that came with it. However, once he realized the truck could be repurposed, he decided to start buying unused trucks and vehicles.

“I just go to, you know, billionaire’s garage sales — government, state agencies, military — and I take their stuff,” Renner explained. “And I take their surplus or their stuff that’s decommissioned, and I find another use for them.”

The first reworked vehicle Renner created was a fire truck from Carson City that had “almost no miles” on it. The actor turned it into “a mobile kids’ birthday party,” complete with rides, TVs, and a Slurpee machine.

Renner’s first project might have been for fun, but the vehicles he works on for Rennervations are meant to be a little more useful. The actor said he worked with some “wonderful agencies” to find communities that could use his skills and drive to reconfigure unused trucks.

Jeremy Renner is still recovering from a serious snow plow accident

In addition to promoting Rennervations, Renner is also still recovering from the near-fatal snow plow accident he was involved in earlier this year. The actor sustained serious injuries to his chest, arms, and legs and was hospitalized for weeks.

He kept fans updated on his health through Instagram and is now home from the hospital. Renner is still working on rehabilitating his injuries, but his return to the public eye was a relief for his many fans.