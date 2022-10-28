Jerry Lee Lewis is known as one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll stars ever to live. His comeuppance occurred simultaneously with other notable greats like Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, and Little Richard, and some of his songs, like “Great Balls of Fire,” will never be forgotten. Sadly, Lewis died on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. What was Jerry Lee Lewis’ net worth at the time of his death?

Rock ‘n’ roll star Jerry Lee Lewis died at 87 years old in October 2022

Jerry Lee Lewis | David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images

Rock fans everywhere are mourning the loss of Jerry Lee Lewis. The New York Times reports that Lewis died on Friday, October 28, 2022, at age 87. He died in his home in DeSoto County, Mississippi, which is south of Memphis. No cause of death was given at the time, though Lewis was reportedly in poor health for quite a while.

Lewis was known for pushing the envelope, which got him into trouble throughout his lifetime. His hit, “Whole Lotta Shakin’,” was initially banned from radio stations due to its suggestive nature. And audiences loved the aggressive way he attacked his piano while playing. Lewis reclaimed his childhood nickname, “the Killer,” thanks to how he played.

“Nobody had a more creative approach to the music or a more incendiary approach to performing it,” Peter Guralnick, an Elvis Presley biography author, said of Lewis. “He had the ability to put his stamp on every kind of material he recorded.”

What was Jerry Lee Lewis’ net worth at the time of his death?

Jerry Lee Lewis | Tony R. Phipps/WireImage

RELATED: How Did Elvis Die and How Much Was He Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jerry Lee Lewis’ net worth at the time of his death was $10 million.

Lewis didn’t grow up with money, of course. According to The Guardian, he worked as a “sewing machine salesman” before making it big with music — though he didn’t exactly sell the machines. He told customers that they won the machines and only had to pay him $10 for tax. By the time he was discovered to be lying, he made a bit of money for himself.

In 1955, he went to Nashville hoping to strike a record deal, but he failed. Thankfully, in 1956, he signed on with the label Sun Records in Memphis. He sold 300,000 copies of his rendition of Ray Price’s “Crazy Arms” that same year. Lewis continued to work as a solo artist for the label, and he was also featured with many other musicians from Sun Records.

Later in his career, Lewis found success with country music. Celebrity Net Worth notes he found a hit after releasing a version of Jerry Chestnut’s “Another Place, Another Time.” From 1968 to 1977, he found great success on the Billboard country music charts.

His marriage to 13-year-old Myra Gale Brown destroyed his career at the time

Jerry Lee Lewis died with an impressive net worth, but he nearly lost it all due to one of his marriages. In 1958, he toured Britain with his 13-year-old wife, Myra Gale Brown, The Guardian reports. At the time, he was 22 years old, and the marriage shocked reporters. To make matters worse, Brown was Lewis’ cousin.

The taboo marriage resulted in Lewis getting shunned from concerts. He reportedly went from earning $10,000 per night to earning just $250. While this marriage certainly affected his net worth, Lewis continued on with music until he eventually found success again with the country music scene.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.