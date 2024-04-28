Jerry Seinfeld once opened up about the time he came close to penning a 'Seinfeld' reunion episode.

Seinfeld has continued to live on after its 1998 series finale through syndication, maintaining its popularity. But decades after its end, some fans have been speculating about a possible Seinfeld reunion episode.

The comic and writer himself, Jerry Seinfeld, came close to making this a reality.

Jerry Seinfeld had secret plans to pen a final ‘Seinfeld’ episode

Back in the 2000s, Seinfeld was actually in the midst of penning a reunion special of his titular show. He was secretly working alongside many of his old cast members to make it happen. But the actors couldn’t finish the project in time, so it was scrapped indefinitely.

“I don’t think it can happen now. It would’ve had to happen because this [Seinfeld: The Complete Series) is the last DVD coming out, so now would’ve been the time to do it,” he once said according to Irish Examiner.

But there still might be hope that the Seinfeld cast might have some sort of TV reunion. Almost one year ago, Seinfeld teased that he and fellow Seinfeld creator Larry David were working on a secret project together. The Detroit News reported that Seinfeld brought up his iconic television series while performing a show. He asked the audience what they thought about the ending to Seinfeld.

“Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending, but I can’t really tell it because it is a secret,” Seinfeld added. “Here’s what I’ll tell you, OK, but you can’t tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending – hasn’t happened yet.”

Seinfeld further teased that what he had up his sleeve might’ve been exactly what fans of the show had in mind.

“And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about it. So you’ll see, we’ll see,” he added.

How Jerry Seinfeld felt about the ‘Seinfeld’ reunion on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

The Seinfeld cast would get together for an episode of the Larry David comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm. David famously played a television writer on the hit HBO series. The episode would center on the comedian trying to develop a fictionalized Seinfeld reunion episode. The Seinfeld crew all had powerful reactions regarding the opportunity.

“It was a little bit breathtaking, and then after about three minutes, it was as if we had gone on a Christmas hiatus, and we were back at work again. Really, it was that familiar,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus once told Entertainment Weekly.

Her Seinfeld co-stars Jason Alexander and Michael Richards echoed Dreyfus’ sentiments.

“It was so bizarre, I can’t even describe it. It negated the idea that time had passed at all, and I was actually grateful that some of the elements of the apartment set were different, [so] it wasn’t a complete mindf***,” Alexander said.

In the end, everyone was more than satisfied with the reunion special. David confided that the episode exceeded his expectations. Seinfeld felt the episode only added to Seinfeld‘s legacy.

“I love that we managed an addition to the narrative of the show … There are some definite new elements to the story of these four people that are now part of the whole story … I thought this would be more of a stunt-type thing, but I feel like this is really part of the series now. I would call this a member in good standing with all the other episodes,” he said.

Dreyfus believed that Curb Your Enthusiasm was the right place for the reunion episode, given the similarities between the two shows.

“It just feels quintessentially right in the way that Seinfeld was kind of a show that was at odds with the standard sitcom. This is at odds with your standard reunion. In all the right ways,” she said.