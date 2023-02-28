‘Jerry Springer’ Featured a Love Triangle Story Allegedly Made up by the Participants

Jerry Springer was a tabloid talk show with a host of the same name that ran from Sept. 30, 1991, to July 26, 2018. Springer himself was a former mayor of Cincinnati.

Believe it or not, the show began with serious topics and guests, but when the ratings lagged, it turned to sensationalism.

Jerry Springer became known for “trash TV” and TV Guide named it the worst show ever. Allegedly, some stories on Jerry Springer were even fake.

The alleged made-up love triangle on ‘Jerry Springer’

For $500 to split, a night at a Ramada, and a chance to be on TV, three people allegedly made up love triangle story on an episode of Jerry Springer.

“I know a few people who were on an episode of Jerry Springer,” reported a BuzzFeed user. “The entire storyline was fake. It was a love triangle where the man left a woman for her best friend, who was a man. But in reality, the man and woman weren’t even together, but the men were. They were all friends who came up with the story one night.”

She continued, “When the show aired, it was a hot topic in our circle of friends for a while. Now I can’t even find the recording of it, but it was wild.”

This will not come as a shock to anyone who has watched the talk show.

Jerry Springer’s impact on television

Jerry Springer lasted for 27 years. The show saw fistfights, flying chairs, hair-pulling, slapping, and so much more during that time.

There were episodes with names like “Oops … I Had Sex with a Tranny!”, “You’re a Virgin & I Can’t Wait”, and “I Slept with 251 Men in 10 Hours!” This somehow created ratings success.

A typical episode had two women fighting over a man or vice versa, a young girl sleeping with a much older man. There was even someone who was married to a horse. No wonder it was named the worst show ever.

Jerry Springer | Ralf-Finn Hestoft / Contributor

According to Fascinate, “Springer made a conscious decision to ‘ensure’ that there was always some kind of explosive battle in every episode, to avoid the show becoming just another talk show.”

Many believe that Springer’s brand of trashy talk show gave way to much of the anger we see on TV today. It also may have influenced some reality shows, like the fighting on franchises such as The Real Housewives.

Jerry Springer said that he ‘ruined culture’

Four years after his show ended, Springer apologized for his effect on pop culture.

“I’m so sorry. What have I done? I’ve ruined the culture,” he said on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast. “I just hope hell isn’t that hot because I burn real easy. I’m very light-complected, and that kind of worries me.”

He went on to say that he is not shocked at what reality TV has become. “It used to be — for thousands of years — you would have someone on the stage, someone in the arena, someone on the screen — and the audience would sit and watch, observe. But now with technology, the audience has become the entertainer.”

He also added, “It’s not just a few people sitting in Hollywood and New York deciding who our stars are going to be, the people vote for who it’s going to be and that’s reality television.”