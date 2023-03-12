A ‘Jerry Springer’ Guest Allegedly Faked Being a 3-Time Teen Mom Despite Never Really Being Pregnant

Let’s face it – very few people can say they’ve never been entertained by turning on the television and hearing that familiar chant, “Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!” For 27 seasons, millions of fans couldn’t get enough of the shock value that surrounded The Jerry Springer Show, and the topics that the guests discussed on each episode made just about everyone’s jaw drop.

Throughout more than 4,000 episodes, there has been plenty of speculation about whether or not guests were being honest and whether the situations were real. Now, we have discovered that a guest on the show faked being a three-time mom teen mom even though she was never actually pregnant.

The legacy of ‘The Jerry Springer’ show

We all know that it wasn’t just a talk show. The Jerry Springer Show show took television to a completely different level, and even those who have only seen a handful of episodes won’t forget it any time soon. Springer himself rose to fame because of the tasteless topics and explicit conversations that the show featured, and according to the Washington Post, he was even featured in several movies as a result.

So, what was the legacy that the show left behind? Well, for starters, it introduced a little more violence than anyone was used to seeing on any daytime talk show. Guests were allowed to get as up close and personal as they wanted, and it almost seemed as if nothing was off limits.

We have seen countless marriage proposals, confessions of infidelity, and plenty of controversial issues. The Guardian reports that the show was the first – and to this day, the only – talk show to feature a man who married a horse on the stage and a woman who cut off her legs for the sheer entertainment of doing so. Springer himself said that “This may be the most bizarre story we’ve done in our history.” Many fans agreed.

A guest reportedly faked being a mom despite never having been pregnant

Naturally, a great number of people have taken to social media to express their opinion on whether the show was real. Most fans have to admit that some of the guests are really hard to believe, but there was one guest that made even more of a lasting impression than the others.

According to BuzzFeed, a fan took to the site to say that “In high school, my girlfriend was on The Jerry Springer Show for being pregnant with her third child at the age of 15. Obviously, she wasn’t — nor was she ever — pregnant.” While the claim hasn’t been verified, it is comments like that which made millions of fans question whether the guests on the show were real or fake.

What has Springer himself admitted about the show?

Whenever there is a question, who better to go to than the talk show host himself? According to the Healthy Journal, Springer knows that his show was often criticized for being set up, and he definitely had some input. The former mayor of Cincinnati insisted that there was a lot of physical violence and outrageous topics, but the show was unscripted and “mostly” real.

Basically, he admitted that the producers of the show often exaggerate the guests’ stories, and encourage wild behavior, simply because it makes for great television. In addition, The Cinemaholic reports that there is a “don’t ask, don’t tell policy,” and while the topics themselves may have been authentic, most of the drama was not. Express says that, according to Springer, “I’d say it was 98 percent real. In fact, the lawyers were involved, so you’d get sued if you made it up.”