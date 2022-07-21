Jessa Duggar Wishes Jim Bob Duggar a Happy Birthday on Socials as the Other Duggars Remain Silent

Josh Duggar’s trial, guilty sentence, and prison transfer continue to dominate Duggar family news. But more recently, Jim Bob Duggar celebrated his birthday. In the past, Duggar family members publicly wished Jim Bob a great birthday on social media, but it seems Jessa Duggar was the only one to write a public shoutout in 2022. Here’s what happened.

Jessa Duggar wished Jim Bob Duggar a happy birthday on Instagram

Jessa Duggar seems to have an ultra-close relationship with her parents and siblings. While other Duggar family members took a severe step back from involving themselves in family functions or the TLC series, Counting On, Jessa remains close. And it seems all of the recent legal drama with Josh Duggar hasn’t put her father in a negative light for her, as she wished him a happy birthday on Instagram.

Jessa posted a photo of her daughter, Fern, and Jim Bob. “Had a wonderful time yesterday celebrating these birthday buddies!” she posted on July 18, 2022. “Love them both dearly!”

Some Duggar family followers on Reddit believe Jessa wants to continue to maintain relationships with everyone. “I’ve gotta say, Jessa’s ability to stay on everyone’s good side is impressive,” a Reddit user shared. “She’s openly supportive of Jim Bob, but still appears to be on good terms with Jill and Amy.”

The rest of the Duggar family remained silent about the patriarch’s birthday

Jessa Duggar wished Jim Bob Duggar a happy birthday — but the rest of the Duggar family remained silent. The Duggar Family Instagram didn’t post anything about Jim Bob’s birthday. The other siblings with Instagrams, like Anna Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, Jana Duggar, and Jill Duggar, also didn’t post.

The Sun reports a similar situation occurred in 2021. Jed Duggar wished Jim Bob a happy birthday the year prior, but most of the Duggar family didn’t engage.

A few family members have been particularly scathing regarding Jim Bob — especially in light of Josh Duggar’s crimes. Amy Duggar made it known that she no longer talks to Jim Bob and hoped for the harshest sentence possible for Josh. Jill Duggar called Jim Bob verbally abusive in court documents, and her husband, Derick Dillard, also commented on Jim Bob’s past behaviors.

“I used to have much respect for Jim Bob, as my father-in-law, and I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt for years,” Derick posted online. “Unfortunately, it’s only become clearer to us over time just how deep this man’s manipulation and deceit will go for his own gain, at the expense of others.”

What does Jim Bob Duggar do for money with the cancelation of ‘Counting On’?

Not only did Jim Bob Duggar likely have a strained relationship with other Duggar family members following Josh Duggar’s trial, but he also lost money. An insider told The Sun that Jim Bob lost out on approximately $850,000 per year after TLC canceled Counting On.

“The family was roughly paid $80,000 for each chunk of filming, and some seasons were longer than others, but they were picking up on average $850,000 a series,” the insider explained. “I think a lot of people will be shocked to learn they were earning that much, and it all went to Jim Bob, who invested some of it for the family and handed the rest out.”

So, how does Jim Bob make money now? He still has commercial and residential real estate and car sales to help keep the family afloat. It’s unclear if he plans to continue his political career or assist Josh Duggar in paying off prison costs.

