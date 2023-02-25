Jessa Seewald Uploads Heartbreaking Update Hours After Announcing Fifth Pregnancy

Jessa Seewald took to YouTube for a second time on Feb. 24 to upload a video. The former reality TV star had taken a break from social media in the latter part of 2022 and returned to share some happy news. Jessa Seewald announced her fifth pregnancy. Hours later, however, she shared a much sadder update. The 30-year-old content creator revealed she had suffered a miscarriage.

Jessa Seewald announces a miscarriage

Jessa Seewald’s social media hiatus may have had less to do with pregnancy and more with pregnancy loss. The former reality TV star uploaded a video announcing her fifth pregnancy on Feb. 24. The happy news was shortlived.

Jessa Seewald | TLC/YouTube

Just four hours after uploading an update that announced her pregnancy, Jessa took to YouTube to inform fans she had a miscarriage. In the video, Jessa explained that she went to the doctor after experiencing intense morning sickness and spotting around Christmas time. At the appointment, she learned that she was miscarrying. Since then, Jessa, Ben, and their four children have been taking it easy at home and dealing with the emotions that go along with a major loss.

The video also explained why the Seewald family appeared absent from several major Duggar family events. Duggar family followers noticed the Seewalds were absent at Christmas for the family’s famous ugly Christmas sweater party and all of the Duggar family’s fall festivities.

Several other Duggar family members have dealt with miscarriages

Jessa isn’t alone in her heartbreak. While the Duggar family is largely known for the ease with which they get pregnant, not every pregnancy has ended with a healthy baby. Jessa’s sisters, Joy-Anna Forsyth, Jinger Vuolo, and Jill Dillard, have all experienced pregnancy loss. So has her sister-in-law, Lauren Swanson, and her mother, Michelle Duggar.

Jill Dillard revealed she had suffered a miscarriage shortly before her third, successful pregnancy. Jill gave birth to her third son, Frederick Dillard, in July 2022. Joy-Anna Forsyth lost her second pregnancy at five months. Jinger also announced a miscarriage shortly before revealing she was pregnant with her daughter, Evangeline Vuolo, 2. Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are also parents to Felicity Vuolo, 4.

Michelle Duggar has reported more than one miscarriage, as well, including the televised loss of Jubilee Duggar. Michelle announced the pregnancy less than two years after Josie Duggar, the family’s 19th child, was born prematurely.

Josiah Duggar’s wife, Lauren Swanson, shared her pregnancy loss on Counting On. Lauren had a miscarriage during her first pregnancy. A year later, she gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Bella Milagro. It is believed that Lauren and Josiah Duggar have a second daughter named Daisy, although the couple has shied away from the spotlight in recent years.