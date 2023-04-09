Jesse Tyler Ferguson Used to Lie About How He Met His Husband

Modern Family finally wrapped up its run on ABC in 2020, but actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s career continues to flourish. He went from an accomplished stage actor to a beloved sitcom actor, and now he’s bringing those comedy chops to film. The 47-year-old actor, long well-liked in Hollywood, is finally entering the third act of his career.

That third act was pushed forward by Ferguson’s husband. The pair have become something of a power couple, a successful producer and a talented actor elevating one another. So why did the Modern Family star spend so long lying about how they first met?

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita | Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Jesse Tyler Ferguson made his way from the stage to one of America’s favorite sitcoms

Ferguson’s career is best known for his 2009-2020 run as the uptight-but-lovable Mitch Pritchett on Modern Family, according to IMDb. The character was an important figure in pop culture. Much of the comedy around Pritchett was about everyday life — minor strife between family, annoyances with work — but through the lens of a gay man.

Ferguson’s performance was the straight-laced man opposite his boisterous on-screen husband, Cameron Tucker. These were far from the first LGBT sitcom characters, of course. Their importance stemmed from how average they were. For many American households, this was the first portrayal of the simple normalcy of a gay, married, middle-class couple.

During and after Ferguson’s time on Modern Family, he developed a side hustle, both hosting and guest starring on popular reality TV shows like Extreme Home Makeover. He also dabbled in voice acting as Shangri Llama in the 2016 animated feature Ice Age: Collision Course. He has since moved on to live-action films — more on that later.

How did Ferguson meet his husband?

It’s hard to imagine a better Hollywood match than a producer and an actor. And that’s exactly the life Ferguson has found himself living. His husband, Justin Mikita, produced critically-acclaimed documentaries like Broadway Rising and Welcome to Chechnya. Both are welcome guests in the Hollywood social scene, counting names like Chrissy Teigen and Sofia Vergara as close friends.

So how did the pair meet? For years, Ferguson claimed he was introduced to Mikita through friends. But he recently revealed that this was a harmless white lie, meant to keep their real origin story to themselves, according to AZCentral. “I met my husband at the gym,” Ferguson admitted, “but we always tell people it was through some mutual friends.”

Ferguson’s husband helps him land roles

Related Taylor Swift Visits Stonewall Inn for Pride Month

Ferguson regularly pops up in unexpected places, from reality shows to music videos. Mikita often comes along for the ride, as when the couple appeared in Taylor Swift’s video for “You Need to Calm Down.” Obviously, the former Modern Family star is the biggest draw for the public.

But the producer of the pair recently paid back the favor in a big way. Ferguson made a big impression with a scene-stealing slapstick performance in Cocaine Bear. Working with director and longtime friend Elizabeth Banks on this gonzo action/comedy was a whole new gear. As a full-on wildman, he crushes it.

And the actor has Mikita to thank for getting him the role, according to Entertainment Tonight. Banks put out feelers for casting ideas for the over-the-top script. Mikita got in touch and insisted that his husband’s straight-faced routine was but one facet of the sitcom actor’s many styles of performance. Banks gave the odd choice a shot, and Ferguson landed his biggest movie role since Modern Family wrapped.