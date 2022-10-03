Jessica Alba Says Filming ‘Into the Blue’ in a Bikini ‘Was Hell’

Jessica Alba started acting when she was young. Her acting was popular with fans and critics, but her looks earned her a lot of early attention. Many publications cited the up-and-coming young actor as a sex symbol. Her role in the 2005 movie Into the Blue did a lot to solidify that reputation, with the star rocking a skimpy bikini for much of her time onscreen. Years later, Jessica Alba has opened up about what it was like filming Into the Blue in a swimming suit, revealing at one point that it was “hell” for her to be so exposed.

‘Into the Blue’ was one of Jessica Alba’s breakout movie roles

Jessica Alba attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. | Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

By the time Alba was cast as Samantha “Sam” Nicholson in Into the Blue, she was already a star, thanks to her role in the TV series Dark Angel. The year 2005 would prove to be a big one for the actor. Alba appeared in three major films: Sin City, Fantastic Four, and Into the Blue. The action thriller, according to IMDb, tells the story of a young couple, played by Alba and Paul Walker, who get mixed up in an illicit drug scheme after encountering a mysterious sunken ship.

Filming Into the Blue would present several difficulties for Alba. The star later revealed during a “Hot Ones” segment that she straight-out refused to film a scene that would have required her to get in the ocean with a wild tiger shark. That scene wasn’t the only awkward moment for Alba. She admitted that she hated filming Into the Blue while wearing a bikini.

Why did Jessica Alba say that filming ‘Into the Blue’ in a bikini was ‘hell’?

Jessica Alba spends most of her time onscreen in Into the Blue wearing barely-there bikinis. While she was already considered a sex symbol, she did not enjoy being so exposed. In an interview with People Magazine, Alba revealed that it was “not fun” to wear the infamous blue bikini.

As reported by BuzzFeed, Alba said that she hated showing so much of her body. “Every time the camera shut off, I was covering up in a towel and hating my life and calling my mom, and being like, ‘I can’t do this! I hate this movie!'” Alba said.

She went on to say, “It was hell. I didn’t like being in a bathing suit for that long of a period. I certainly didn’t look forward to that part of it.” The star later revealed that her character had originally been written as a marine biology student, and would have worn a wetsuit for the majority of the film.

“But then the people in charge decided to dumb it down,” she noted. Alba shared how scenes had already been shot with a bikini-wearing body double by the time she arrived on set. So she had no choice but to match those scenes by donning a bikini herself.

Jessica Alba is now a movie star as well as an entrepreneur

Alba might not have enjoyed filming Into the Blue, but the film helped to make her a major movie star. In the years after Into the Blue was released, she appeared in movies like The Eye, Valentine’s Day, Little Fockers, and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. In 2011, Alba co-founded The Honest Company, a business that has become wildly successful for the actor. Today, she is still acting but prefers to keep her focus on her entrepreneurial efforts.

