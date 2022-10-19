Jessica Alba Once Shared That She Was Angry at Turning 30

Actor Jessica Alba wasn’t too pleased about reaching a new decade in her life. Initially, the movie star had a rough time leaving her 20s behind.

What Jessica Alba didn’t like about being in her 20s

In hindsight, there were certain things that Alba didn’t enjoy about being in her 20s. In a 2017 interview with Pop Sugar, the Sin City star briefly reflected on that decade in her life. And one of the biggest challenges a younger Alba faced was not being able to live in the moment.

“I feel like in my 20s, I was always thinking about tomorrow and what I wanted to be and what could be or what I should be, and now I’m just happy with who I am,” she said.

Apart from that, Alba also felt that she didn’t rest as much as she should’ve in her 20s. Something she later realized was vital as the years went by.

“Sleeping and eating right is more important than you think. I didn’t sleep at all in my 20s. I worked so much,” she said.

Jessica Alba was upset when she reached her 30s

Alba didn’t welcome turning 30 with open arms. She confided that there were a couple of variables on her 30th birthday that led to an unpleasant time. And being pregnant with one of her daughters didn’t help matters.

“I was pretty pissed off,” she once told Marie Claire. “I don’t know why it was so hard, it just was. I was pregnant first of all, and I really wanted to party like a rock star. I didn’t even know I cared about my 20s until I turned 30.”

These feelings were only temporary. The Fantastic Four actor eventually found entering her 30s, in some ways, more rewarding than being in her 20s.

“But then 33 was like, my favourite birthday. I just got my groove; everything came together. And I felt good about what had brought me here; all the struggle and the what ifs, the stress and the burden of it… I feel like I’m moving forward,” she said.

Alba even believed that being in her 30s looked better on her as well.

“I think I came into my own physically in my 30s, even when I’d had kids,” she continued. “I’m actually smaller now because everything kind of hangs off differently. But I feel more like a woman, with not such a girl face. I had such chubby cheeks. And I know how to do my makeup now. Back then it was just powder. Lots of powder.”

How Jessica Alba handled turning 40

Turning 40 was a much less challenging time for Alba than turning 30. So much so the Fantastic Four actor found it a bit strange how she felt about approaching that age.

“It’s so weird, ’cause when you’re little, you’re like, ‘That age just feels aggressive,'” Alba said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “You’re just like, ‘That’s a grown-ass person.'”

But turning 40 wasn’t aggressive for Alba at all.

“And when you’re here, you’re like, ‘I guess this is what it is,'” she said. “You know you have so much more life out there to live. I feel like everything is just sort of connecting in a really cool way.”

