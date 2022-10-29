Jessica Alba Once Shared She Didn’t Like the Idea of Marriage

Actor Jessica Alba has been married to her husband Cash Warren since 2008, and the two still seem to be going strong. But before wedding Warren, Alba didn’t think marriage was in the cards for her.

Jessica Alba eloped with Cash Warren

Alba had little to no reservations with marrying Cash Warren. The actor described meeting him for the first time as a sort of love at first sight scenario. From the moment they came together, Alba felt she’d finally found her soulmate.

“I just knew when I met him that I was going to know him forever. It was weird; he instantly felt like family. It was so easy. I’d never felt like that with anyone,” she once said in an interview with Just Jared. “I was usually pretty self-conscious, minding my p’s and q’s, very aware of every time my fork hit the plate when I was having dinner on a date. With him, there was none of that. We got each other. We’re kindred spirits.”

Alba’s feelings, it seems, were correct. The two would go on to marry in 2008.

“We eloped and I think I was nine months pregnant,” she recalled to Glamour. “It wasn’t planned. It was literally, ‘Honey, do you have anything to do this morning?’ And he was like, ‘No.’ So I said, ‘Should we go to the courthouse and get married?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah.’ And then I said, ‘Can we get waffles afterwards because I have a doctor’s appointment? Will you come to my doctor’s appointment?’ And that’s how it happened!”

Jessica Alba didn’t like the warped idea of marriage before marrying Cash Warren

Meeting Warren helped change a lot of ideas that Alba previously had about getting married. In the beginning, the actor didn’t see herself marrying a significant other at all. Her views on the ritual generally weren’t too favorable as she felt the process of marriage had little to do with love.

“Originally it was two families coming together to make a stronger family. It was about survival – not love or soulmates,” she once told Cosmopolitan (via Irish Examiner). “And now, the way they market marriage – even as a kid through Disney movies – is that it’s all about Prince Charming sweeping you off your feet.”

Alba asserted that the extravagance that came with weddings simply wasn’t for her at the time.

“There’s this mentality that you need the big dress and the big day – the day every girl gets to be a princess. I didn’t agree with any of that,” Alba added.

But Warren was an exceptional partner to Alba. So much so she was ready to compromise on her beliefs about marriage.

“I chose to get married because, essentially, you’re given a deck of cards in life…the one person you can choose to bring into your life as your family and to have that unconditional love with is your husband or wife,” she said. “I’m choosing you as my family, and we’re going to love each other through thick and thin.”

Jessica Alba once shared that Cash Warren felt like her roommate after a couple of years of marriage

After the initial honeymoon phase of their marriage, the reality of Alba and Warren’s union began to settle in.

“It’s all rosy for 2 1/2 years. But then after that, you become roommates,” Alba said on Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt’s Before, During, And After Baby (via Insider).

And although marriage created a familiar space for Alba and the television producer, that space sometimes came with a few setbacks. But it was something Alba felt all married couples had to work on.

“We have, like, obviously the friendship, the comfort of, like, ‘you’re not going anywhere,’ and so sometimes you don’t treat those people the best, right? You don’t consider their feelings in the way that you would consider other people’s feelings,” she added. “So that is something that I think is a constant one to work on.”

