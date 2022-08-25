Jessica Chastain Once Called out Marvel for Not Making a Scarlett Johansson ‘Black Widow’ Movie

For a long time, many fans had hoped to see Marvel develop a Scarlett Johansson Black Widow film. Including Jessica Chastain, who once publicly wondered why one of Hollywood’s top female actors wasn’t getting her own superhero movie.

Scarlett Johansson once felt that a ‘Black Widow’ movie would be a great opportunity for female superheroes

Jessica Chastain | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Much like many Marvel fans, Johansson liked the idea of a film focused solely on the Black Widow character. In a resurfaced interview with IGN, the actor revealed that she spoke to Marvel studios about a spin-off film quite frequently.

“It’s something we talk about all the time,” she said. “Marvel is certainly listening, and working with them for several years now you see they respond to the audience demand for something like that.”

Johansson looked forward towards a potential movie, not only to further explore her character, but to change how female superheroes were viewed in films.

“I think it would be exciting to be a part of a franchise or a standalone film where the female superhero used those opportunities as more than moments to stop, pause and look sexy, and actually have a lot of a real depth to the story,” she added.

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow film would finally see the light of day in 2021.

Jessica Chastain once called out Marvel for not making a Scarlett Johansson ‘Black Widow’ film

One fan who was wondering why a Black Widow film was taking so long was Jessica Chastain. The Dark Phoenix star felt it only made sense for Johansson to headline her own superhero movie given the actor’s marketability. Which made her question Marvel’s decision-making regarding the actor and her character.

“Where is the Scarlett Johansson superhero movie? I don’t understand it, why is it taking so long for this?” Chastain once asked The Wrap.

Chastain pointed to Johansson’s perceived star power at the time as enough justification to make a Black Widow film. Especially when a Johansson project was able to commercially outdo ox-office juggernaut Dwayne Johnson’s film Hercules.

“This woman clearly shows that people want to go see her in the movies. Lucy, didn’t it beat Hercules by a lot opening weekend, when it was made for a lot less? She shows that she kicks ass, she’s a great actress,” Chastain said. “Under the Skin is an incredible film, and why are we still waiting for a go-ahead on a superhero movie starring Scarlett Johansson?”

Jessica Chastain once turned down ‘Dr. Strange’ to get a bigger role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Chastain has shared that she’d be interesting in doing a Marvel superhero somewhere down the line if the opportunity presents itself. But if the Interstellar star did feature in a superhero movie, it would have to be in an actual superhero role.

“People have asked me if I’d be interested in playing a superhero or doing a superhero film,” she once said in an interview with IGN. “And absolutely, but for me, in any genre of film that you do… I want to be part of it. So if I’m doing a superhero film, I want to wear a costume, I want a fight scene, I don’t want to be the girlfriend or the civilian that’s taking care of superheroes or whatever. I want to be part of the action. So if they came a calling that sounds very cool.”

Chastain was once so determined to play a superhero in a Marvel film that she turned down Dr. Strange. This was because, according to Dr. Strange screenwriter Robert C. Cargill, she was holding out for a bigger role in Marvel.

“[Dr. Strange director Scott Derrickson] went to Jessica Chastain to get her on Dr. Strange, because we were considering her. She’s like, ‘Hey, look, this project sounds awesome, and I would love to do it. But I’m only going to get one shot at being in a Marvel film and becoming a Marvel character; and I trained in ballet, and I really want to wear a cape,'” Cargill once told Junkfood Cinema (via Comic Book).

