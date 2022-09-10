Jessica Chastain Once Revealed That She Would Never Date Someone Famous

Actor Jessica Chastain has often maintained some semblance of privacy in her life despite being a celebrity. It’s because of this privacy, however, that she was once very unlikely to date other famous celebrities.

Why Jessica Chastain chose to keep her dating life private

Jessica Chastain | Joe Maher/Getty Images for Paramount

Chastain hasn’t been as candid as other celebrities might be when discussing her dating life. But she didn’t open up about her relationship solely to exercise her right to privacy. The Oscar-winner also learned from watching other celebrities who talked about their own relationships, only for their relationships to end.

“But I remember seeing all these interviews of actors and actresses talking about the loves of their lives, and then they break up in a year or two,” Chastain once said in an interview with E News.

Chastain didn’t want to risk being in the same shoes as other celebrities whose relationships didn’t last in the public eye.

“And you’re thinking, ‘What if something happens and they end up being a total jerk,'” Chastain said of a potential partner. “Then you forever have these pictures of you guys standing in the red carpet together. Like, what if I had brought ‘my boyfriend’ to the Oscars as my date, and we were sitting next to each other. And that would be forever out there.”

However, she also asserted that if she did become engaged with her partner, she might open up a bit more about her relationship.

Chastain has gone through careful lengths to ensure her privacy while being in the spotlight. One of her methods involved not going to certain areas.

“I’m a shadow whisperer, I hide in the shadows. I tend to avoid places where I might get photographed. I just don’t think of myself as a movie star. I’m an actress,” she once said in an interview with The Telegraph.

Another strategy she used to stay out of the spotlight was to avoid dating anyone famous. The Dark Phoenix star insisted that doing so only put a “magnifying glass on you.” That level of fame has never interested Chastain.

“If you want to be really famous, then date another famous person,” she added. “But the fame is not the part of my life that I am excited about.”

However, Chastain also thought it was important to date someone who knew how the film industry worked.

“I think you have to date someone who understands some aspects of the film industry,” she said. “I mean, I’m going to be in Northern Ireland kissing Colin Farrell, so I have to date a guy who is really confident in himself and isn’t insecure about all of that.”

Is Jessica Chastain still single?

Chastain has been off the market for a while now. She’d been in a longtime relationship with Italian fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo. The two met in the fashion world, and would later marry each other in 2021.

“He’s a gentleman,” Chastain once told W Magazine about her partner. “And that’s very important to me. He’s from an old-school Italian family. No one in his family has ever been divorced!”

RELATED: Jessica Chastain Went Vegan on a Whim: ‘I’m Going to Just Listen to My Body Now’