Jill Dillard recently revealed that she was tricked into signing a contract just a day before her wedding. She only ever saw the signature page.

In recent years, Jill and Derick Dillard have lambasted Jim Bob Duggar for how he managed earnings from the family’s two reality TV shows, 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On. Almost three years ago, Derick shared that Jim Bob hoarded earnings from the series and never paid out his children for their participation. The revelation was made on Instagram. Now, Jil is revealing exactly how that happened. In the Amazon docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, Jill Dillard proclaimed that Jim Bob tricked her into signing a contract as they were “running through the kitchen.”

Jill Dillard says Jim Bob Duggar tricked her into signing a contract

Jill Dillard was raised to be obedient. Compliance is something Jim Bob and Michelle spoke freely about during the early days of 19 Kids and Counting. Both claimed they needed their children’s buy-in to make the family function. Unwavering obedience led Jill to sign a contract that she knew nothing about.

In Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, Jill explained the difficulty she experienced while filming the family’s show shortly after her marriage to Derick Dillard. In her sitdown interview, Jill expressed her reluctance to film. She said she felt forced to agree because she had signed a contract. That contract, she claims, was signed without her ever knowing what was in it.

Jill explained that Jim Bob pulled her aside the day before her wedding and asked her and Derick to sign paperwork. They were only handed the signature page, and both signed them on their way through the house, never stopping to ask what it was for. According to Jill Dillard, Jim Bob made the process seem nonchalant, so she only understood the impact of the contract once she moved abroad and was later forced to return home. Jill said she felt as though she had been tricked into signing her life away.

Jill has almost no interactions with her father now

The famous Duggar couple has strong feelings about how they were treated on Counting On and by the Duggar family after they ultimately left the series. Jill, however, seems to have the most bad blood with her father. Even before Jill appeared in the bombshell Amazon docuseries that exposed her supersized family, she had limited interactions with them. Still, she was careful not to speak negatively about her siblings or mother. Her take on her father was a different story.

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar | Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

Related Every Time Jill and Derick Dillard Spoke out Against Jim Bob Duggar

Duggar family followers have noticed that Jill has been left out of family events for years. She and Derick are not welcome at the family’s Springdale, Arkansas compound. The icy relationship extends past the front door, too. The mother of three has been estranged from most of her siblings, many of whom she has helped raise. She has almost no interactions with her father.

Jill has stated that she only interacts with Jim Bob in a family text chat. They haven’t had a private conversation in years, and it’s doubtful that it will change anytime soon. In previous interviews and depositions, Jill has accused Jim Bob of being verbally abusive.