Is Jill Dillard Being Cast Out of the Duggar Family? Mom and Sisters Skip Jill’s Baby Shower Amid Family Drama

Jill Duggar Dillard, featured on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, celebrates her baby shower for her 3rd child away from her family. Why did Jill’s mother, Michelle Duggar, and none of Jill’s sisters attend her baby shower? Could it be that Jill is becoming the black sheep of the family? Here’s what we know.

Jill Duggar | Jill M Dillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar celebrates her baby shower without her mother or sisters

31-year-old Jill is expecting her third child with her 33-year-old husband, Derick Dillard. They already have two sons, 7-year-old Isreal and 4-year-old Samuel.

On June 27, Jill posted to the Dillard Family Facebook page about her baby shower for her third baby. She wrote, “I feel so loved and more prepared now for baby boy with all the gifts, prayers & blessings by friends and family (+ several who couldn’t attend the party in person) who showered us this weekend in anticipation of our little man’s arrival next month!” Check out the post below:

In the post, Jill reveals that her mother-in-law Cathy Dillard Byrum, sister-in-law Deena Dillard, cousin Amy Rachelle King, and aunt Deanna Dugger hosted the baby shower. However, in the photos of her opening presents, the Duggar family is noticeably missing. What happened?

Jill’s place within the Duggar family drama

In 2003, Jill came forward with three of her sisters, Jinger Vuolo, Joy-Anna Forsyth, and Jessa Seewald, about their oldest brother, Josh Duggar, molesting them. However, it’s rumored that Jill was the first to come forward in 2002 to her parents. In 2006, the family filed a police report for sexual abuse against Josh.

In April 2021, 33-year-old Josh was arrested for downloading material depicting child sexual abuse. Then, in December 2021, a jury found him guilty on counts of receiving child pornography and possessing child pornography. In May 2022, the father of seven was sentenced to 151 months in prison.

Josh’s conviction has caused massive division within the family. His parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, have been present at all of the court hearings in Josh’s case alongside his wife, Anna Duggar. Not only that, but they’ve been helping house Anna and her seven children since Josh’s incarceration.

Meanwhile, Jill and Derek thought that justice was served and Josh deserved his punishment. Amy recently called out the Duggar family in an Instagram for sending letters to Josh’s judge for leniency, instead she asked the judge to judge him fairly based on his crimes, not on false character witnesses from the Duggar family. Could it be that there has been a separation between Jill and the rest of the family?

Why Jill’s sisters and mother didn’t attend her baby shower

As fans know Jill’s aunt, Deanna has been outspoken about not having a relationship with the rest of the Duggar family. So the fact that Jill had her baby shower at Amy’s house with Deanna could be proof that Jill is no longer in contact with people who are supporting Josh, including her parents.

Jessa Duggar, Jinger Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, and Jana Duggar | Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Also, the fact that none of Jill’s sisters or parents joined in at the baby shower could be proof that Jill is now a black sheep of the family. This wouldn’t be the first time that Jill’s not been invited to family events, such as Christmas 2020.

So what were the Duggars doing instead of attending Jessa’s Baby shower? According to Jessa’s Instagram, she was doing pottery with family friend, Sierra Dominguez. Meanwhile, her parents, Michelle and Jim Bob, were attending a wedding in Ohio. And based on photos of the baby shower, Joy-Anna and Jana weren’t there either.

It’s no question that Josh’s arrest has caused major division and tension within the family. Perhaps this is more proof that Jill is being cast out for being vocal about her stance on her brother’s conviction.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

