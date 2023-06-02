The Duggar family is getting more exposure than ever thanks to the new docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, appear in the series. And fans are likely wondering what Jill’s up to in 2023. Here’s what to know about the Duggar family daughter.

Where is Jill Duggar in 2023? She has 3 kids with Derick Dillard

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Jill Duggar was the first Duggar family daughter to seemingly distance herself from her family. The 19 Kids and Counting star grew up on reality TV and abided by the rules in the household. But over time, Jill wanted to break free from her strict parents and upbringing within the IBLP community. Jill and Derick publicly spoke out in 2020 regarding why they chose to leave their old way of life behind.

So, where is Jill Duggar in 2023, and what is she up to? Jill and Derick moved into a new home on the border of Oklahoma and Arkansas in June 2022. “Derick was recently sworn in as an attorney in Little Rock, Arkansas, and then started the transfer process for his new public service job as a prosecutor in Oklahoma!” Jill wrote on the family blog. “In between all of that, we bought a home on the Arkansas/Oklahoma border (in Siloam Springs), had a few renovations done, and then moved in! We’ve been settling in the last couple of weeks and trying to get all the things in order before our baby boy (still no name yet!) is set to arrive next month!”

Then, in July 2022, Jill posted about having her third son, “Freddy” Frederick Michael Dillard. She and Derick also have their 8-year-old son, Israel, and their 5-year-old son, Samuel.

Derick’s busy with his job as a prosecutor, while Jill seems to stay with her sons at home. In May 2023, she posted to Instagram about taking her sons to the library. Additionally, Jill takes her sons to the courtroom to see Derick hard at work.

As for what’s next for Jill and Derick, they’re releasing their tell-all memoir in 2024. “Derick and I would like to announce that we have written a book, Counting the Cost, which details our painful journey as part of the reality-show-filming Duggar family,” Jill posted to Instagram. ” … The challenges we have faced, including lack of respect for boundaries, greed, manipulation, and betrayal, are not that much different than what many people in our audience have faced. However, 15+ years of reality television, undergirded by secrecy and lies, is tantamount to pouring gasoline on the fire of our struggle.”

She’s the only Duggar family member to appear in ‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’

Jill Duggar is the only one of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s kids to appear in the new docuseries. But she didn’t necessarily jump into filming. Executive producer Olivia Crist told People that she believes Jill was hesitant to take part.

“I think with all of our subjects, some people are really ready and gung ho to tell their stories, and other folks, it takes a little bit more time and care and conversation to get them on board,” Crist explained to People. “And that translates over to the interview room as well. It’s really all about comfort level for people.”

“Understandably, I think, Jill was hesitant,” Crist added.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets releases on June 2, 2023, on Prime Video.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

